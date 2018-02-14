The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Don’t get too excited about Western Union testing a cryptocurrency
The payment giant has confirmed that it’s testing a cryptocurrency developed by Ripple—but “testing” is the key word here.
What’s happening: Western Union will trial a cryptocurrency token developed by Ripple, called XRP, as a “bridge currency” to let… Read more
Of $15.2 billion invested in AI startups globally in 2017, 48 percent went to China and just 38 percent to America. So says a new report from CB Insights about the state of AI.
So long, America: It’s the first time China’s AI startups surpassed those… Read more
In the past, if you wanted to change the world, you had to pass a law or start a war. Now you create a hashtag.
Ethan Zuckerman studies how people change the world, or attempt to, by using social media or other technological means. As director of the
Crypto is decentralizing, AI is centralizing. Or, if you want to frame it more ideologically, crypto is libertarian and AI is communist.
Regulating how drones are used to haul cargo could ensure that they help fight global warming.
Size is important: A Lawrence Livermore study published in Nature Communications shows that a small quadcopter drone carrying a one-pound load from a local… Read more
Heads of America's federal intelligence agencies met before the Senate Tuesday to discuss the biggest threats facing the world. Here are the tech troubles that the FBI, CIA, National Security Agency, and Office of the Director of National Intelligence
How do AI-powered virtual assistants figure out what to say? Scriptwriters come up with their lines.
A means to an end: Most people use conversations with virtual assistants transactionally. Exchanges consist mostly of “Alexa, order me more paper towels”… Read more
It may soon be possible for your phone to automatically figure out whether it’s you or your five-year-old who’s swiping the screen—and, if it’s the latter, block apps you want to keep off-limits to kids.
That’s the vision of researchers at the University...Read the full story →
Many big businesses now boast bug bounty programs that reward ethical hackers for finding and reporting flaws in their cyberdefenses. But these can be a pain to organize and manage, so a new partnership wants to make it easier for small firms to run
Your Gmail inbox is about to get weird. As part of an update to its Accelerated Mobile Pages project, Google will serve up content from the internet inside e-mails to provide always-up-to-date information.
Backstory: The AMP project was designed to make… Read more