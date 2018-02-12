The Download
This entrepreneur wants to make automation a major campaign issue in 2020
Andrew Yang is vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. His mission? Preparing America for automation.
Who he is: A New York businessman and entrepreneur, Yang is the founder of Venture for America, an entrepreneurship fellowship.
His platform:
By using insights from one job to help it do another, a successful new artificial intelligence hints at a more versatile future for machine learning.
Backstory: Most algorithms can be trained in only one domain, and can't use what's been learned for
In the past, if you wanted to change the world, you had to pass a law or start a war. Now you create a hashtag.
Ethan Zuckerman studies how people change the world, or attempt to, by using social media or other technological means. As director of the
Dedicated machine-learning hardware could help Google fight off rivals in an increasingly competitive cloud AI market.
Backstory: Last year, Google announced it had designed a new chip, called a tensor processing unit (TPU), built to crunch the math
Surreptitious mining of cryptocurrency by hackers is spreading very, very fast.
The news: Over 4,000 websites, including those of the US federal judiciary and the UK National Health Service, have been weaponized by hackers to mine the cryptocurrency
A new report claims Amazon will take on FedEx and UPS with its own delivery business.
The news: The Wall Street Journal says Amazon will roll out a delivery service in Los Angeles in the coming weeks. Called Shipping With Amazon, it will initially handle
Following a four-day trial, lawyers representing Uber and Waymo say they have suddenly come to a settlement in their suit over the theft of autonomous-car technology.
What happened: The Verge reports that Waymo attorneys announced the settlement in
It may soon be possible for your phone to automatically figure out whether it’s you or your five-year-old who’s swiping the screen—and, if it’s the latter, block apps you want to keep off-limits to kids.
That's the vision of researchers at the University
Trade difficulties arising from Britain’s departure from the EU may kill off some of the nation’s high-tech industry.
The news: A new study from the UK's University of Sussex suggests that aerospace, automotive, and pharma manufacturers may be hurt in
The precursors to human eggs have been grown to full maturity outside the body for the first time.
The news: By carefully controlling conditions like oxygen levels and nutrients, as well as variables such as the surfaces on which precursor cells are grown,