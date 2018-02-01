The Download
What's up in emerging technology
The planet could hit 1.5 °C of warming inside the next five years
Forecasts suggest that by 2022 there's an outside chance we'll experience temperatures that exceed a target of the Paris climate agreement.
Warming as usual: The Met Office, the UK's weather and climate forecasting organization, says its latest forecasts… Read more
Half of Americans like universal basic income—and they want AI companies to pay for it
A recent Gallup poll found that 48 percent of Americans see guaranteed income as a solution for helping workers displaced by automation.
Partisan divide: Support for the issue varies greatly between political parties—while 65 percent of Democrats support… Read more
Editor's Pick
The doctor responsible for gene therapy’s greatest setback is sounding a new alarm
An influential scientist involved in gene therapy’s biggest setback, the death of a study volunteer 19 years ago, has issued a surprise warning over the dangers of the gene-replacement technique.
James Wilson of the University of Pennsylvania reported...Read the full story →
Trump allegedly wants to cut research funding for clean energy by 72 percent
A new report claims that the White House is still determined to slash government spending on clean-energy innovation.
The news: The Washington Post reports that Trump’s administration will ask Congress to cut the budget for the Energy Department’s Office… Read more
MIT wants to build an AI that’s as smart as a child
Researchers at MIT will explore the fundamentals of human intelligence in order to build AI systems that learn like babies.
The news: The university has announced Intelligence Quest (or MIT IQ), a new institute-wide initiative to learn more about human… Read more
People are spending less time on Facebook—and Zuck says that’s okay
The metrics are headed in a different direction from the usual, but the social network claims that’s all part of a plan to make Facebook a better place.
The news: We collectively spent 50 million fewer hours per day on Facebook in the fourth quarter… Read more
Samsung is now making cryptocurrency chips, while Intel looks on
Having overtaken Intel as the world’s largest chipmaker by revenue, Samsung is boarding the crypto bandwagon. The firm tells TechCrunch it’s making chips for mining cryptocurrencies—making it the first big-name semiconductor firm to do so.
Crypto-mining… Read more
Editor's Pick
A fast-evolving new botnet could take gadgets in your home to the dark side
There’s a new botnet in town. Since December, security researchers have been tracking an insidious piece of malware called Satori, which hijacks internet-connected devices and turns them into “zombies” that can be remotely controlled in unison. The number...Read the full story →
Uber is trying its hand at bike sharing
The world’s largest ride-hailer is branching out into another mode of transport: bicycles.
Background: Some bike-sharing schemes, with bikes docked and unlocked via a kiosk, have existed in US and European cities for a while. But last year more dockless,… Read more
Here are the tech truths about Trump’s State of the Union address
Trump didn’t focus on tech during his speech last night—but here are some fact checks about what he did touch on.
Tax benefits: Trump said Apple will “invest a total of $350 billion in America, and hire another 20,000 workers.” That’s debatable. The… Read more