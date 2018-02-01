The Download

Today 80 percent of supporters of universal basic income say that funding for it should come from companies that benefit from AI.

Half of Americans like universal basic income—and they want AI companies to pay for it

Posted by Erin Winick

Today It's getting hot in here.

The planet could hit 1.5 °C of warming inside the next five years

Forecasts suggest that by 2022 there's an outside chance we'll experience temperatures that exceed a target of the Paris climate agreement.

Warming as usual: The Met Office, the UK's weather and climate forecasting organization, says its latest forecasts…

  • Heather Emond | Unsplash

Half of Americans like universal basic income—and they want AI companies to pay for it

A recent Gallup poll found that 48 percent of Americans see guaranteed income as a solution for helping workers displaced by automation.

Partisan divide: Support for the issue varies greatly between political parties—while 65 percent of Democrats support…

Editor's Pick

The doctor responsible for gene therapy’s greatest setback is sounding a new alarm

An influential scientist involved in gene therapy’s biggest setback, the death of a study volunteer 19 years ago, has issued a surprise warning over the dangers of the gene-replacement technique.

James Wilson of the University of Pennsylvania reported...

Read the full story

Donald Trump preparing ahead of a speech.

Trump allegedly wants to cut research funding for clean energy by 72 percent

A new report claims that the White House is still determined to slash government spending on clean-energy innovation.

The news: The Washington Post reports that Trump's administration will ask Congress to cut the budget for the Energy Department's Office…

  • The White House

Photo of a plastic see-through skull containing a colorful brain

MIT wants to build an AI that’s as smart as a child

Researchers at MIT will explore the fundamentals of human intelligence in order to build AI systems that learn like babies.

The news: The university has announced Intelligence Quest (or MIT IQ), a new institute-wide initiative to learn more about human…

  • Jesse Orrico | Unsplash

Mark Zuckerberg

People are spending less time on Facebook—and Zuck says that’s okay

The metrics are headed in a different direction from the usual, but the social network claims that’s all part of a plan to make Facebook a better place.

The news: We collectively spent 50 million fewer hours per day on Facebook in the fourth quarter…

  • TechCrunch | Flickr

Yesterday

Samsung is now making cryptocurrency chips, while Intel looks on

Having overtaken Intel as the world’s largest chipmaker by revenue, Samsung is boarding the crypto bandwagon. The firm tells TechCrunch it’s making chips for mining cryptocurrencies—making it the first big-name semiconductor firm to do so.

Crypto-mining…

  • DennisM2 | Flickr

Editor's Pick

A fast-evolving new botnet could take gadgets in your home to the dark side

There’s a new botnet in town. Since December, security researchers have been tracking an insidious piece of malware called Satori, which hijacks internet-connected devices and turns them into “zombies” that can be remotely controlled in unison. The number...

Read the full story

Yesterday Uber's bike-sharing scheme

Uber is trying its hand at bike sharing

The world’s largest ride-hailer is branching out into another mode of transport: bicycles.

Background: Some bike-sharing schemes, with bikes docked and unlocked via a kiosk, have existed in US and European cities for a while. But last year more dockless,…

  • Uber

President Trump

Here are the tech truths about Trump’s State of the Union address

Trump didn’t focus on tech during his speech last night—but here are some fact checks about what he did touch on.

Tax benefits: Trump said Apple will "invest a total of $350 billion in America, and hire another 20,000 workers." That's debatable. The…

  • Gage Skidmore | Flickr

