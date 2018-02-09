The Download

The Download

Today The lab-grown human egg cell

The first lab-grown human eggs could help fight infertility

  • University of Edinburgh

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Today The assembly line at a Nissan factory in Sunderland, UK.

Brexit could hit the UK’s advanced manufacturing hard

Trade difficulties arising from Britain’s departure from the EU may kill off some of the nation’s high-tech industry.

The news: A new study from the UK’s University of Sussex suggests that aerospace, automotive, and pharma manufacturers may be hurt in… Read more

  • i am dabe | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

The lab-grown human egg cell

The first lab-grown human eggs could help fight infertility

The precursors to human eggs have been grown to full maturity outside the body for the first time.

The news: By carefully controlling conditions like oxygen levels and nutrients, as well as variables such as the surfaces on which precursor cells are grown,… Read more

  • University of Edinburgh

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Editor's Pick

How nuclear weapons research revealed new climate threats

After atmospheric scientist Ivana Cvijanovic began pushing a computerized climate simulation to its limits, she noticed a disturbing result: as Arctic sea ice nearly disappeared, massive high-pressure systems built up thousands of miles away, off the...

Posted by James Temple

Yesterday Home are increasingly filled with connected devices

How creepy is your smart home? Really, very creepy

One journalist went all-in on connecting her apartment to the internet, but her experiences might make you think twice about doing the same.

Going fully smart: “I connected as many of my appliances and belongings as I could to the internet,” writes Gizmodo… Read more

  • Tim Trad

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Cops have toppled a $530 million cybercrime empire

Investigators have carried out one of the biggest takedowns ever of an online crime ring.

The scams: Set up in 2010, the self-styled Infraud Organization (motto: “In Fraud We Trust”) trafficked credit card details, Social Security numbers, and other… Read more

Posted by Martin Giles

February 7, 2018 Robot arm Earth

Automation is going to hit workers in three waves, and the first one is already here

A report released yesterday by PwC says the near future of automation technologies will arrive in three phases. The report calls them “waves” and maps out how they’ll wash over us:

1. A flood of algorithms. Already, data analysis and simple digital tasks… Read more

  • PIRO4D | Pixabay

Posted by Erin Winick

A Chinese police officer wearing facial recognition glasses.

Chinese cops are wearing glasses that can recognize faces

AI that identifies people in crowds is already pervasive in China—and now it’s augmenting police officers’ eyes, too.

Smart specs: The Wall Street Journal says the hardware, made by LLVision, sends data from its camera to a handheld device, where AI… Read more

  • CHINA NEWS SERVICE

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Editor's Pick

Facebook’s app for kids should freak parents out

Do you trust Facebook to take care of your kids?

That’s what the world’s largest social network is asking parents with the release of its first app for children, Messenger Kids. It’s a pint-size version of Facebook’s chat app, Messenger (which, like Facebook...

Posted by Rachel Metz

February 7, 2018 A dumb gas station

At China’s new smart gas stations, no cash, cards, or smartphone apps will be required

The future of refueling goes likes this: drive in, tap your car’s infotainment screen, and drive right off.

The news: Banma, a joint venture between Alibaba and Chinese automaker SAIC that makes internet-connected cars, is opening a smart gas station… Read more

  • Lily Ivnatikk | Unsplash

Posted by Yiting Sun

Neruons

AI-controlled brain implants help improve people’s memory

Machine-learning software is being used to prod an individual’s brain into remembering things.

Backstory: Electrical stimulation to improve brain performance isn’t a new idea—but knowing how to deliver the pulses is tough.

First, learn: Researchers from… Read more

  • Wellcome Images

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

