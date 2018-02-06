The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Junk news on social media is shared predominantly by the right wing
- Kayla Velasquez | Unsplash
Hovering computers will make it increasingly possible to hack equipment that doesn’t connect directly to the internet.
The drones: Cyberscoop rounded up a selection of drones that hack into networks. Take your pick: flying wiretaps for mobile networks,… Read more
Uber uses a master algorithm to determine how much money its drivers make—and women are ending up with less.
The gap: In a study released today of over 1.8 million drivers on the platform, women were found to earn $1.24 per hour less than men. Women… Read more
Aaron Traywick took to the stage at a biohacking conference in Austin, Texas, dropped his pants, and injected himself in the thigh with an experimental herpes treatment created by his company, Ascendance Biomedical.
The whole thing was broadcast on Facebook...Read the full story →
Desktop Metal’s new software lets regular people design objects optimized for 3-D printing, no experience required.
The news: Desktop Metal’s new LiveParts is a piece of software that automatically generates designs of objects ready for 3-D printing.… Read more
Analyzing the dynamics of online political news sharing shows that there’s an ideological pattern to who’s spreading the bad stuff.
The study: Researchers at the Oxford Internet Institute monitored 13,500 politically active US Twitter users and 48,000… Read more
The planet’s natural protection from UV radiation may be in danger over some of the world’s most populous areas.
Backstory: Huge ozone loss hit Earth in the 1980s, especially above Antarctica. The Montreal Protocol banned the chemicals that were responsible… Read more
North Korea seems to have a new strategy to overcome international economic sanctions and raise millions of dollars: steal hard-to-trace cryptocurrency.
The news: State-sponsored hackers from North Korea pilfered cryptocurrency from South Korean exchanges… Read more
In a genetic study of unprecedented size, scientists have searched for inherited causes of insomnia in the DNA 1,310,010 people.
They found 956 different genes linked to the sleep disorder, drawing closer to an explanation of what causes it and, perhaps,...Read the full story →
The car maker is trying to get out from under a cloud that has hovered over its assembly plant in Fremont, California, for some time now.
On the floor: Some employees have said they receive “near the lowest pay in the automotive industry” and struggle… Read more
The companies go in front of a jury today over a fight about autonomous-car technology that kicked off this time last year.
Waymo’s side: Alphabet’s autonomous-car division says Uber stole secrets from it when it hired its top engineer, Anthony Levandowski,… Read more