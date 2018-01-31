The Download

The Download

Today President Trump

Here are the tech truths about Trump’s State of the Union address

Image credit:
  • Gage Skidmore | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Today

Samsung is now making cryptocurrency chips, while Intel looks on

Having overtaken Intel as the world’s largest chipmaker by revenue, Samsung is boarding the crypto bandwagon. The firm tells TechCrunch it’s making chips for mining cryptocurrencies—making it the first big-name semiconductor firm to do so.

Crypto-mining

Image credit:
  • DennisM2 | Flickr

Posted by Mike Orcutt

Mike Orcutt

Uber's bike-sharing scheme

Uber is trying its hand at bike sharing

The world’s largest ride-hailer is branching out into another mode of transport: bicycles.

Background: Some bike-sharing schemes, with bikes docked and unlocked via a kiosk, have existed in US and European cities for a while. But last year more dockless,

Image credit:
  • Uber

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Editor's Pick

Strava’s privacy PR nightmare shows why you can’t trust social fitness apps to protect your data

For years, I used the popular activity-tracking app Strava to log my bike rides, almost all of which started and ended at my San Francisco apartment. At some point I thought, hey, maybe it’s not a great idea to share such precise data about my location,...

Read the full story

Posted by Rachel Metz

Rachel Metz
Tax benefits: Trump said Apple will "invest a total of $350 billion in America, and hire another 20,000 workers." That's debatable. The

Yesterday

US financial regulators are cracking down on shady cryptocurrency trading

Bitfinex, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, and Tether, a company that sells crypto-tokens it claims are pegged to the US dollar, were subpoenaed in December by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, according to Bloomberg.

A shadowy

Image credit:
  • Jimi Filipovski on Unsplash

Posted by Mike Orcutt

Mike Orcutt
Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia

Russia’s startup-style approach to cyberwarfare is why it’s so good at fake news

Willingness to experiment and take risks helps make Russia a fearsome digital propaganda machine.

Background: Russia has carried out incredibly effective online misinformation campaigns, particularly around the 2016 US election.

Why it's good: At the

Image credit:
  • President of Russia

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Nuro self driving van

This autonomous van could move lots of goods—but not a single person

If you’re going to build a self-driving delivery vehicle from scratch, why include space for a dumb human? Well, that’s what Silicon Valley startup Nuro thought.

What is it? A van. That drives itself. And hauls loads. But seriously, it's designed to

Image credit:
  • Nuro

Posted by Erin Winick

Erin Winick

Editor's Pick

Faced with failing antibiotics, scientists are using killer viruses to fight superbugs

Patients in danger of dying from uncontrollable bacterial infections could find new allies: killer viruses known as phages. Armed with advances in DNA sequencing and artificial intelligence, a few startups are turning these natural enemies of bacteria...

Read the full story

Posted by Emily Mullin

Emily Mullin
Yesterday

Andrew Ng’s latest venture is a $175 million fund for AI startups

Machine-learning entrepreneurs have a new pot of cash to lust after. Andrew Ng, former chief scientist at Baidu, has announced that his new AI Fund has $175 million to invest in startups that are using AI.

The details: AI Fund is looking into three "new

Video credit:
  • MIT Technology Review

Posted by Jackie Snow

Jackie Snow
A Starship Technologies robots crossing a road.

Why sidewalk delivery robots still need safety drivers

Small, wheeled drones are delivering packages in some cities—but, like driverless cars, they need a helping hand a lot of the time.

The robots: Starship Technologies has six-wheeled robots that deliver food in places like London and Silicon Valley. Using nine

Image credit:
  • Starship Technologies

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe