The Download

What's up in emerging technology

The Download

What's up in emerging technology

Today A military base in Helmand province, revealed by Strava data

Fitness app data is revealing military bases to enemy fighters

Source: Image credit:
  • Strava

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Swipe Up To Dismiss
Today truck driver

Self-driving trucks could solve a labor shortage—and put truckers out of work

With the introduction of self-driving semi trucks looming, there is debate over whether the technology will put truckers out of work or help fill gaps in the industry.

A need for truckers: According to the American Trucking Association (ATA), the trucking… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Orlando Leon | Unsplash

Posted by Erin Winick

Erin Winick

Subscribe and get the bimonthly magazine and unlimited access to online articles.

Starting at $9.99/3 months

Trump wave

The Trump administration says it wants to nationalize the 5G network

President Donald Trump’s national security team is considering how best to build a national 5G network. A senior administration official confirmed the initiative and provided Axios with a PowerPoint outlining some of the proposal.

The motivation: The… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Ryan Johnson | Flickr

Posted by Erin Winick

Erin Winick

Editor's Pick

Faced with failing antibiotics, scientists are using killer viruses to fight superbugs

Patients in danger of dying from uncontrollable bacterial infections could find new allies: killer viruses known as phages. Armed with advances in DNA sequencing and artificial intelligence, a few startups are turning these natural enemies of bacteria...

Read the full story →

Posted by Emily Mullin

Emily Mullin
An Amazon Echo

Amazon isn’t allowing ads on Alexa just yet

But the e-commerce giant is wrestling with how to let third-party firms make money off of software designed for its virtual assistant.

Background: Earlier this year, CNBC reported that Amazon was working out how it could run ads on its Alexa voice assistant.… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Amazon

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
An artistic representation of a synapse

A new artificial synapse is faster and more efficient than ones in your brain

Biologically inspired circuitry could help build future low-power AI chips—if some obstacles are overcome.

The news: Researchers at the US National Institute of Standards and Technology built a new magnetically controlled electronic synapse, an artificial… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Stephen Magrath | Wellcome Images

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Bitcoin trading

Hackers stole $530 million in the biggest cryptocurrency theft yet

Over the weekend, a popular cryptocurrency exchange called Coincheck admitted that hackers had breached its systems and looted digital funds worth over $530 million.

What happened: The Tokyo-based exchange says the money was stolen from an internet-connected… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Jim Makos | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
An Intel Core i5-7600 processor

Intel told Chinese firms about its chip flaws before telling US officials

The world’s biggest chipmaker may have endangered national security when it announced its recent bugs, Meltdown and Spectre.

The news: The Wall Street Journal ($) says that Intel told tech firms about the pervasive chips flaws before it informed the… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • stratman² | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Editor's Pick

Algorithms are making American inequality worse

William Gibson wrote that the future is here, just not evenly distributed. The phrase is usually used to point out how the rich have more access to technology, but what happens when the poor are disproportionately subject to it?

In Automating Inequality...

Read the full story →

Posted by Jackie Snow

Jackie Snow
A military base in Helmand province, revealed by Strava data

Fitness app data is revealing military bases to enemy fighters

Strava, the company behind the popular activity-tracking app, published a huge cache of aggregated user data last year—and it’s now been shown to reveal some fairly sensitive defense secrets.

The news: The Guardian reports that researchers have found… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Strava

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
January 26, 2018 Photo of a Michigan license plate a little dinged up

Your license plate is probably in the massive database ICE just got access to

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has signed a contract with Vigilant Solutions, which owns a database of two billion images of license plate tagged with dates, times, and GPS coordinates.

How it could work: According to the Verge… Read more

Image credit:
  • David Beale | Unsplash

Posted by Jackie Snow

Jackie Snow