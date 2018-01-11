The Download

The Download

Today The Headquarters, Fort Meade, Maryland.

The House Passed a Bill to Renew a Controversial Foreign Surveillance Tool

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Today Sam Altman, president of Y Combinator

Y Combinator Will Give You $1 Million to Stop Aging

The famed startup incubator Y Combinator put out a call for companies that want to increase human longevity and “health span.”

Who they want: Founders with new ideas for treating old-age diseases like Alzheimer’s, “but we will also consider more radical… Read more

  TechCrunch | Flickr

Posted by Antonio Regalado

South Korea’s Cryptocurrency Trading Ban Is No Done Deal

The government of South Korea is considering a ban on cryptocurrency trading, but it’s by no means guaranteed to come into effect.

The news: The nation’s justice minister revealed that the government is preparing legislation that would ban cryptocurrency… Read more

  Antana | Flickr

Posted by Mike Orcutt

Hackers Could Blow Up Factories Using Smartphone Apps

Many companies let workers monitor and manage machines—and sometimes entire industrial processes—via mobile apps. The apps promise efficiency gains, but they also create targets for cyberattacks. At worst, hackers could exploit the flaws to destroy machines—and...

Posted by Martin Giles

Source:

Chinese skyline

China Is Hoovering Up a Lot of the World’s Tech Talent

Copious VC funding and generous government support are tempting Chinese nationals and foreign students to work or learn in China.

Homeward bound: Chinese nationals who studied overseas, many of whom went through college in the U.S., are heading back… Read more

  Adi Constantin | Unsplash

Posted by Erin Winick

Photo of a gorilla's face

Google Photos Still Has a Problem with Gorillas

In 2015, Google drew criticism when its Photos image recognition system mislabeled a black woman as a gorilla—but two years on, the problem still isn’t properly fixed. Instead, Google has censored image tags relating to many primates.

What’s new: Wired… Read more

  Rob Schreckhise | Unsplash

Posted by Jackie Snow

Boeing's CAV in the lab.

Finally, a Drone That Could Lift a Refrigerator

Boeing has unveiled a new drone that can carry 500 pounds of cargo. That’s enough to comfortably carry things like domestic appliances.

Vital stats: Boeing explains that the cargo air vehicle (or CAV) uses batteries, electric motors, and eight propeller… Read more

  Boeing

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

No, Ripple Isn’t the Next Bitcoin

Not all cryptocurrencies are created equal. Don’t tell that to investors in XRP, though. In the last month the currency owned by Ripple, a company that bills itself as using blockchain technology to build the payment system of the future, soared in price...

Posted by Mike Orcutt

New York City stands against rising tides.

NYC to Big Oil: It’s Time to Pay for Climate Change

New York City is suing five of the world's biggest oil firms in a bid to cover expensive preparations for rising sea levels and extreme weather. BP, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, and Shell are all being taken to court by the city, reports the… Read more

  Nirzar Pangarkar | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Yesterday robot surgeon

Robot Surgeons Are Stealing Training Opportunities from Young Doctors

New research suggests that the labor-saving practice of robotic surgery is making it difficult for junior doctors to learn how to perform operations.

Rise of the robo-surgeon: Surgical robots are used by over one-third of U.S. hospitals. Over the past… Read more

  Fort Belvoir Community Hospital | Flickr

Posted by Erin Winick

