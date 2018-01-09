The Download
Wi-Fi Will Get a Little More Secure This Year
Microsoft has come out and said it: cures for pervasive chip flaws Meltdown and Spectre are likely to dent the performance of your PC if it’s a few years old.
Slowdown lowdown: In a blog post, Microsoft's head of Windows says older machines, particularly…
A new study by the Pew Research Center provides bleak numbers about just how prevalent gender discrimination is for women in tech.
The stats: Half of women in STEM jobs say they've experienced gender discrimination in the workplace. That's higher than…
In an effort to vault genetics into a new era of big data, six drug companies say they will decode the genes of half a million Brits and then make the data public—all by 2020.
The plan will turn the UK Biobank, the source of the DNA samples, into the...
American carrier AT&T has pulled out of plans to sell phones from Chinese maker Huawei, raising questions about international relations.
The scrapped deal: Huawei is the world's biggest phone maker behind Samsung and Apple, but it hasn't had much of…
Three big pharmaceutical firms—Pfizer, Amgen, and Sanofi—are working together to use blockchains to speed up clinical tests of new drugs, according to CoinDesk.
The problem: Patient data that's crucial to locating individuals for clinical trials is usually…
The security of all our wireless networks is notoriously bad, but an update hopes to change that.
The problem: As long as Wi-Fi has existed, it's suffered from security flaws. Most recently, researchers showed that the WPA2 protocol that secures almost…
The SpaceX launch of a government spacecraft is reported to have ended in disaster, with the payload burning up in the atmosphere before it reached orbit.
What happened: SpaceX launched a mysterious government payload called Zuma, thought to be a spy…
The future of work is going to be determined by artificial intelligence and automation. These technologies will eliminate some jobs, but they will also create new opportunities and greater demand for the jobs that humans still do best. We decided to...
Biotechnology is a $350 billion-a-year industry for the U.S., but until now, President Donald J. Trump has never mentioned it.
Why you should care: Trump hasn't ever said the words "CRISPR," "embryo editing," "eugenics," or "gene therapy," either. Biologists…
Google Assistant is seeking a popularity boost by coming to gadgets with screens—a move Amazon already made with Alexa.
Copycat: Google said Monday that it will let companies make touch-screen devices that include its Google Assistant digital helper,…