The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Microsoft Announces $50 Million for Its “AI for Earth” Project
There are plenty of stories about artificial intelligence ending the world as we know it (see 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Terminator, certain Elon Musk tweets). There are fewer about how AI could save the world, but believers are out there. At a gathering… Read more
- Microsoft
Self-Driving Cars Endanger Nearly Four Million Jobs but Could Create a $7 Trillion Industry
Fully autonomous vehicles would hit the U.S. workforce hard. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 3.8 million people operate motor vehicles for their livelihood. This includes truck driving, the most common profession in 29 U.S. states,… Read more
- Joshua Sazon | Unsplash
Editor's Pick
Can China Contain Bitcoin?
It was only a matter of time before Bobby Lee, CEO of China’s longest-running Bitcoin exchange, found himself in the crosshairs of Chinese regulators. His exchange, BTCC, had occupied a gray area of Chinese law, neither licensed nor explicitly illegal....Read the full story →
A New RNA Drug Could Help Slow Huntington’s Disease
A human trial shows that synthetic strands of RNA slow down the production of a protein that leads to irreversible damage in the brain.
Huntington’s disease is caused by a gene mutation that causes the body to create a rogue version of a protein called… Read more
Trump’s EPA Is Going Easy on Environmental Polluters
Take your pick from hazardous waste incinerators, dangerous emissions of lead, mercury toxins floating through the air, or something else equally troubling. They’re the kinds of offenses that the Environmental Protection Agency is currently failing to… Read more
- Shea Rouda | Unsplash
Patreon Artists Are Struggling to Achieve a Living Wage
Things just got a bit contentious between Patreon and its artists. The platform is designed to give creators a way to get recurring donations directly from fans, the idea being that artists secure more reliable salaries—and thus the freedom to focus… Read more
- Kaizen Nguyễn | Unsplash
San Francisco Is Really, Really Worried about Robots
Well, this seems ironic. It may be home to some of the most innovative tech companies on Earth, but it appears that San Francisco has an aversion to robots. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the city has just put draconian restrictions on multi-wheeled… Read more
- Starship Technolgies
Editor's Pick
The Tax Overhaul Could Cripple the U.S. as a Leader in Science
The graduate education system in the United States is rightly considered the best in the world. But Republicans in the House of Representatives have passed a bill that would undermine America’s great universities and the nation’s preeminence in scientific...Read the full story →
Tesla Is Building Its Own Custom AI Chips
At a party on the fringe of the year’s biggest AI conference, Elon Musk put an end to rumors about his automaker’s ambitions for AI hardware.
According to people invited to the event, Musk said he “wanted to make it clear that Tesla is serious about… Read more
- Concavo Wheels | Flickr
The First CRISPR Studies for Inherited Disease Will Start Soon
Biotech companies have been telling us for a while now that CRISPR, the gene-editing technology, can be shaped into a radically precise form of gene therapy. Now one of them, CRISPR Therapeutics, says it’s ready to test the idea on people.
The startup… Read more
- Pixnio.com