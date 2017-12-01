The Download
What's up in emerging technology
A Warmer World Will Dent the Productivity of Factories
- Geraldine Lewa | Unsplash
As the mercury rises, industrial facilities will become less efficient. That’s the finding of a new study, which crunches data about production rates from half a million Chinese manufacturing plants in the period 1998-2007.
The research, published in… Read more
Some of the world’s most traditional wineries can’t resist a reboot.
We’ve explained in the past that swaths of savvy vineyards in California have embraced tech to boost yields and make better wines. That might not be surprising, given their proximity… Read more
It’s the Monday morning following the opening weekend of the movie Blade Runner 2049, and Eric C. Leuthardt is standing in the center of a floodlit operating room clad in scrubs and a mask, hunched over an unconscious patient.
“I thought he was human,...Read the full story →
In the remote village of Pontfadog, Wales, getting a respectable data connection hasn’t been straightforward.
While the Internet infrastructure firm Openreach had managed to lay one-gigabit-per-second fiber to many homes in the area, it was left at a… Read more
The video in this article hasn’t been sped up. What you’re watching is a new desktop 3-D printer built by MIT researchers that cranks out plastic items 10 times faster than other, similar printers. In a paper published in the journal Additive Manufacturing… Read more
The cloud is no longer just a data dump—it’s an AI battleground, and Amazon wants to beat all comers into submission.
The ethereal digital realm that we know as the cloud started as a remote space to store files and run some code. Put the two together—data… Read more
America's military budget, at $615 billion, dwarfs those of its closest competitors, China ($211 billion) and Russia ($69 billion). Even with that advantage, a new report finds that the U.S. is at risk of falling behind in the race to find and create… Read more
Quantum computers capable of mind-boggling computations are finally on the horizon. But what will the first useful machines look like?
Industry heavy hitters including IBM, Google, Microsoft, and Intel, as well as a few startups like Rigetti Computing...Read the full story →
Cryptocurrencies are riding high this year. Bitcoin surpassed a $10,000 valuation yesterday. Initial coin offerings have raised over $2 billion this year (see “What the Hell Is an Initial Coin Offering?”). In this era of money being thrown at companies… Read more
Parlez-vous artificial intelligence? Two new research papers detail unsupervised machine-learning methods that can do language translation without dictionaries, as reported in Science. The methods also work without parallel text, or identical text that… Read more