A Warmer World Will Dent the Productivity of Factories

As the mercury rises, industrial facilities will become less efficient. That’s the finding of a new study, which crunches data about production rates from half a million Chinese manufacturing plants in the period 1998-2007.

The research, published in the Journal of Environmental Economics and Management, suggests that, based on analysis of that period, factories across China would see their output fall by 12 percent by the middle of the 21st century if they don’t adapt to climate change. That would be equivalent to a loss of $39.5 billion in 2007 dollars.

There would be two major effects at play there. The first, which we’ve described in the past, is that humans are affected by extreme temperature. When it’s hot, they work less, and they are less productive when they do manage to work.

But the new analysis shows that both light industries, such as food manufacture or timber processing, and heavy industries, like chemical refinement or metal smelting, both find their productivity dented by the heat. Because light industry is more reliant on humans and heavy industry is more reliant on on equipment, that suggests high temperatures are denting productivity of both labor and capital. In other words, the machines themselves are less productive in the heat.

Perhaps even more intruiging, high-tech industries, such as production of medical supplies or manufacturing of computer parts, also appear to feel the same effects. “This is striking, as firms in high-technology industries tend to operate in air-conditioned environments,” write the researchers.

The findings are, of course, limited to China. But they like apply to the rest of the world. And, at any rate, as the authors points out: “any climate change damage to the Chinese manufacturing sector is likely to affect global prices and thus welfare around the world.”