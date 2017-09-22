The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Is Facebook Too Big to Fight Its Ad Problem?
Policing how a quarter of the world uses a website isn’t easy. Mark Zuckerberg knows that all too well. After akk, it’s why his social network has had to announce that it’s now sharing 3,000 Russian-linked ads from its pages as part of a government investigation… Read more
Uber Has Lost Its License to Operate in London
It’s time to take a black cab in the British capital. The city's transport regulator, Transport for London, has declared the ride-hailing firm "not fit and proper" to provide its services in London. It says Uber shows "a lack of corporate responsibility"… Read more
Lockheed’s Laser Cannon Shoots Drones Out of the Sky, No Fuss
Don’t mess with ATHENA. That’s the Advanced Test High Energy Asset to you and me, and it’s Lockheed’s astonishingly destructive laser cannon. It’s been developing the weapon in order to take down drones without messy—and position-revealing—recourse to… Read more
Subscribe and get the bimonthly magazine and unlimited access to online articles.
Starting at $29.95/year
Your Next Phone’s GPS Is Going to Be Way More Accurate
It’ll know where you are to within 30 centimeters, rather than five meters. At least that’s the claim chip maker Broadcom is making. It says that some of its next-generation smartphone chips will use new global positioning satellite signals to boost… Read more
- Linda Sondergaard | Unsplash
Google’s $1.1 Billion Slice of HTC Is a Push to Make Money Out of AI
Google is buying the HTC team that it uses to design its Pixel phones, including 2,000 staff and a stack of intellectual property. The deal is a clear sign that Google is dead serious about its drive to build hardware. But as we’ve argued before, this… Read more
- Justin Main | Unsplash
Scientists Have Built a Shark-Sucking Robot That Is Hideous and Cool
If you've ever watched "Shark Week," you know those weird fish stuck just below sharks' gaping maws—well, now there's a robotic version of those little guys. Researchers led by Li Wen at Beihang University in China have built a robot based on the slender… Read more
- Wang et al., Science
Amazon Is Reportedly Building Alexa Smart Specs
Get ready to hear the soft voice of your AI assistant cooing right into your ear, wherever you are. The Financial Times reports ($) that Amazon is building a wearable addition to its AI assistant range in the form of smart spectacles.
Developed by ex-Google… Read more
- Mr Tech
World Leaders and Tech Titans Duke It Out Over Policing Extremist Content
In the blue corner, Theresa May and Emmanuel Macron; in the red corner, Facebook and Google. At stake: the fate of policing terrorist propaganda on the Internet.
The Guardian reports that, at the United Nations general assembly today, British prime minister… Read more
Urban Drone Deliveries Are Finally Taking Flight
Swiss cities will soon have delivery drones zipping through their airspace. Drone startup Matternet has announced that it will start using a network of robotic quadcopters to make deliveries to hospitals in urban areas across Switzerland later this year.… Read more
- Matternet
Giant Mining Trucks and Buses Are Smashing Electric Vehicle Records
Size now appears to be no barrier to building competent vehicles without internal combustion engines. Big battery-powered electric vehicles like trucks once seemed fanciful, because their large masses need a lot of energy to shift and diesel fuel is… Read more
- Proterra