Today Uber still has a journey ahead of it

Uber Has Chosen a New CEO

  • Uber

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Today Flooding in Houston, Texas, on 27 August 2017

Tropical Storm Harvey Is Testing Texan Telecoms

The catastrophic flooding in Houston, Texas, and its surroundings has put strain on communication networks and brought about network outages.

As the storm took hold at the start of the weekend, cell carriers including Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint offered… Read more

  • The National Guard

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Uber Has Chosen a New CEO

Ending months of speculation, Uber’s board has chosen the current boss of Expedia, Dara Khosrowshahi, as its new CEO. The news is somewhat of a surprise to most people: Meg Whitman, CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, had widely been considered the favorite… Read more

  • Uber

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

August 25, 2017

AI Drones Will Help Stop Australian Shark Attacks

Take a quadcopter with a camera, load it with image-recognition algorithms, have it fly over a beach, and—OH NO GET OUT OF THE WATER THERE’S A SHARK. That is, more or less, what will be happening on some of Australia’s beaches starting next month.

Reuters… Read more

  • Little Ripper Group

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

A Tesla car charging at a supercharger station

Some Tesla Engineers Think Autopilot Isn’t Safe

Debate rages over whether semi-autonomous cars are a good idea—even at Elon Musk’s automaker. Shortly after the Tesla CEO boasted last year that his cars would soon come with the capabilty to drive themselves, the head of the company's Autopilot technology,… Read more

  • David Nuescheler | Unsplash

Posted by Michael Reilly

Inside Whole Foods

Amazon Is Going to Totally Amazonify Whole Foods

Hold onto your organic vegetables, because Jeff Bezos plans to make trips to his newly purchased Whole Foods stores a lot like a visit to his website. After announcing plans to acquire the food retailer earlier this summer, Amazon expects the deal to… Read more

  • Samantha Forsberg | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

August 24, 2017

Nanotube Yarn Generates Enough Electricity to Keep the Lights On

Behold "twistron," a new kind of yarn that converts movement into an impressive amount of electrical current. According to research published today in Science (abstract), twistron is made by spinning carbon nanotubes—which are very good at conducting… Read more

  • Science

Posted by Michael Reilly

Amazon, Facebook, and Google make up a cage

Can Blockchains Set the Web Free?

A growing chorus of technologists want to flip the Web on its head, to counter the increasing dominance of massive platforms like Facebook and Google. They say the technology underpinning digital currencies like Bitcoin makes it possible to transform… Read more

  • Mr. Tech

Posted by Mike Orcutt

Should robots be taxed?

San Francisco Will Consider a Tax on Robots

When robots steal our jobs, should they be made to pay taxes? That’s something residents of San Francisco are being asked to think about by Jane Kim, who represents the city's District 6 on its board of supervisors. She wants to find cash to help folks… Read more

  • Mr Tech.

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Rigetti's quantum chips

This Small Quantum-Computing Firm Wants to Supercharge AI Startups

Berkeley-based quantum computing firm Rigetti will allow 40 machine learning startups from 11 countries to make use of its devices to help crunch their AI problems.

Rigetti is small compared to its main rivals—the likes of Google, IBM, and Intel. But… Read more

  • Rigetti

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Human trumps car

Germany Takes an Ethics Stance on Driverless Cars: Don’t Kill Humans

The idea of autonomous cars has always raised a big question: in the event of a serious crash that involves life-and-death decisions, what should the vehicle do? Clearly, it's possible to program cars to do as humans desire, but there isn't necessarily… Read more

  • Oxbotica

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

