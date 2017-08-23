The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Climate-Change Research Is Getting a Big Dose of AI
Studying the climate is now a big-data problem, researchers say—and they're enlisting artificial intelligence to help solve it. As a piece in Nature observes, everything from global-scale modeling efforts to individual weather forecasts are getting a… Read more
One person’s trapped ion is another’s electrostatically defined quantum dot. I’m talking about qubits, by the way—the quantum-computing equivalent of the bits in regular computers. But if you don’t quite follow, don’t worry: you’re far from being alone.… Read more
Thinks aren't going so smoothly in Apple's autonomous-vehicle team. In June, Tim Cook finally admitted that Apple was working on autonomous vehicles—something that had long been rumored. But the New York Times reports that an uncharacteristic lack of… Read more
Walmart, the world’s biggest retailer, has always struggled to crack online sales. Now it appears to be admitting defeat and working with Google to take on the Jeff Bezos e-tail empire.
In a blog post announcing the partnership, Google explains that… Read more
So far, trials of delivery drones for everyday folks have been rather more hype than substance, but a new service in Iceland may change that.
Drone delivery firm Flytrex announced today that it is providing a new service for the Icelandic e-commerce… Read more
Sometimes it's good to start small. Or, in the case of the all-electric Sun Flyer plane, get small as quickly as possible.
That's been the goal for George Bye, the aerospace executive behind the Sun Flyer, a two-seat craft he said aims to be flying later… Read more
The road to cleaner, meltdown-proof nuclear power has taken a big step forward. Researchers at NRG, a Dutch nuclear materials firm, have begun the first tests of nuclear fission using thorium salts since experiments ended at Oak Ridge National Laboratory… Read more
If you suddenly lose control of a host of Web services at once, there could be a simple root cause: hackers have taken control of your phone number. The New York Times reports that hackers have been increasingly able to convince carriers to transfer… Read more
Security firm IOActive has shown that several industrial and consumer robots can be hacked and used as weapons or spying devices.
Perhaps most dangerous is its hack of robot arms made by Universal Robotics, which are designed for use alongside humans… Read more
It may look much like a regular pallet truck, but this is one of a growing number of autonomous warehouse vehicles looking to take over from inefficient humans. Its maker, Seegrid, a provider of material-handling equipment, takes the kinds of forklifts… Read more