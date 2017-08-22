The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Little Electric Planes Today, Tomorrow ... Slightly Bigger Ones
- Aero Electric Aircraft Corporation
Sometimes it's good to start small. Or, in the case of the all-electric Sun Flyer plane, get small as quickly as possible.
That's been the goal for George Bye, the aerospace executive behind the Sun Flyer, a two-seat craft he said aims to be flying later… Read more
The road to cleaner, meltdown-proof nuclear power has taken a big step forward. Researchers at NRG, a Dutch nuclear materials firm, have begun the first tests of nuclear fission using thorium salts since experiments ended at Oak Ridge National Laboratory… Read more
If you suddenly lose control of a host of Web services at once, there could be a simple root cause: hackers have taken control of your phone number. The New York Times reports that hackers have been increasingly able to convince carriers to transfer… Read more
Security firm IOActive has shown that several industrial and consumer robots can be hacked and used as weapons or spying devices.
Perhaps most dangerous is its hack of robot arms made by Universal Robotics, which are designed for use alongside humans… Read more
It may look much like a regular pallet truck, but this is one of a growing number of autonomous warehouse vehicles looking to take over from inefficient humans. Its maker, Seegrid, a provider of material-handling equipment, takes the kinds of forklifts… Read more
“Spoon” is to “woman” as “tennis racket” is to “man.” At least, that’s according to AI algorithms trained on two of the more common collections of thousands of images that are usually used by researchers to help machines understand the real world.
How do you study the way zebrafish translate visual cues into movement, or whether mice are afraid of heights? For researchers at the Vienna Biocenter in Austria, the answer seemed obvious: build a virtual-reality rig for lab animals. So that’s exactly… Read more
The original Volkswagen microbus may have appealed to all of our inner hippies, but the green credentials of the engine that propelled it would surely now bring a tear to their eyes. Good news, then: Volkswagen has announced that it’s bringing the old… Read more
An open letter published today from 116 technologists, including DeepMind founder Mustafa Suleyman and (predictably) Elon Musk, calls on the United Nations to ban the development and use of autonomous weapons. The note warns that killer robots "threaten… Read more
One of the more reassuring things about industrial robotic arms is that they tend to stay put. Well, not this one. Clearpath Robotics, a company that specializes in building mobile automatons, has strapped a Kuka robot arm to its omndirectional Ridgeback… Read more