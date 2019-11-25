Champagne, shotguns, and surveillance at spyware’s grand bazaar

The entrance to NSO Group's sales booth at Milipol. Photo: Patrick Howell O'Neill

There are two open entrances into the Parc des Expositions, a short train ride from the heart of Paris just outside of Charles de Gaulle airport.

Walk into Hall 5 and see what looks like an Apple store for armies: Powerful weapons positioned to look beautiful on minimal marble tables or hanging from walls like pieces of art.

The presentation is to better sell to sizeable hordes of buyers from countries all around the world from the United States to the United Arab Emirates, some in full military dress and most outfitted more discreetly with name tags conspicuously hidden in their inside jacket pockets. Present in between the machine gun sales pitches and spyware product demos is a permanent state of mild discomfort, the consequence of a secretive industry in a semi-public space.

The 246,000 square meter Parc des Expositions complex is home to Milipol, the world’s biggest and arguably leading gathering of companies selling the latest, greatest, and most powerful technology to militaries, police, and intelligence agencies around the world. In a world of seemingly permanent geopolitical tension and security fears, this the event no enterprising arms dealer can miss.

It’s Hall 4 that houses the future of cyber, a domain of war defined by a rapidly growing demand: Some powerful countries have got the goods in spades, most countries lack powerful cyber capabilities; every country wants more.

The physical side of the show — the guns, grenades, and armored vehicles — has experienced an enduring boom ever since 9/11. The cyber side of the show — the spyware, interception kits, and cybersurveillance tools — have seen continuous rapid growth ever since the Arab Spring proved that the internet is a tool powerful enough to bring down regimes. Those very same regimes, and many others, are present at shows like Milipol looking to buy their way toward stronger control.

Milipol is where you buy it.

In addition to surveillance and spyware tools, there's much more for sale at Milipol. Photo: Patrick Howell O'Neill

The future of the fifth domain

Milipol is a rare moment of relative transparency for an industry used to secrecy.

“It’s important to let people know what companies are out there and who they’re selling to,” said Privacy International’s Edin Omanivic. “It’s important to know if regulation is in place. You can’t hold these decisions to account if you don’t know what the decisions are.”

NSO Group, the Israeli company currently embroiled in a long list of spyware alleged abuse controversies, is one of many such companies to set up shop at the conference. NSO’s booth is one of the biggest on the floor but distinct in that it is more private: The booth’s dark cyberpunk theme is surrounded by skyscraper walls that kept visitors discrete and conversations private as deals are being made.

The surveillance industry has come under a bright spotlight in recent years, none more intense than the ongoing scrutiny of NSO Group. The company has been sued by WhatsApp for allegedly spying on politicians, journalists, and human rights activists in India, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. The company publicly denied all allegations of wrongdoing while it went on a public relations offensive and adopted the United Nations guidelines on human rights.

Israel is a dominant country in the industry due to “the Israeli mind and the Israeli experience,” says Alon Shalak from the Israeli Export Institute. Living in a hostile neighborhood has given birth to a world class hacking industry by necessity. The Israelis are present everywhere else too: Drones, weapons, and armor companies from the country are hawking their goods at Milipol.

At Milipol you can buy potent zero-day vulnerabilities or powerful data interception equipment plus the drones, vehicles, or backpacks to move hacking tools wherever needed. All of that is a short walk from the machine guns, grenades, and state-of-the-art mine detection tech. If you need matching body armor and holsters for you and your attack dogs, I know the booth you should go to.

Despite the tens of thousands of visitors, the company organizing the event, Comexposium, makes sure attendance is limited to professionals. There are no hobbyists or NRA gun fetishists here, says Michael Weatherseed, who runs the security unit at Comexposium, unless they have a weighty professional title to go with it.

But it’s cyber that’s growing the fastest as the sector attracts new people, companies, buyers, and technology due in part to the high profile, high controversy success of firms like NSO Group.

An NSO employee who declined to be named says the company is unreasonably attacked in public despite the company’s efforts to abide by United Nations guidelines on human rights. Due to the repeated reports of government abuse of NSO Group’s hacking tools, there are morale and ethical concerns inside the company, the employee says, but management has done an effective job of making employees ultimately feel that those concerns are heard and that outside criticism is overblown.

The big question facing these increasingly powerful companies is whether there is anything they should or even could do to prevent abuse of their powerful surveillance technologies by the governments that pay them millions. The tech has targeted terrorists and criminals but also opposition politicians, human rights activists, journalists, and many more people outside any reasonable law enforcement scope.

NSO Group is said to have declined and cancelled multiple contracts due to abuse concerns, although there is no specific information on those cases. The employee is unaware of any team within the company paid specifically and therefore incentivized to find and prevent abuse by the company’s government customers. Dedicated anti-abuse teams are a common tool in many big tech companies to prevent product abuse in contrast to developers and sales teams with no enticement to discover the kind of abuse researchers and now even WhatsApp say NSO’s tools are frequently used to carry out.

A view of some of Milipol's intelligence, surveillance, and spyware companies selling their wares. Photo: Patrick Howell O'Neill

Future-facing

Sometimes acts of war can get in the way of the business of war.

Milipol Paris is the flagship event. The series also takes place in Kuala Lumpur to serve Asian customers and Qatar for the demanding Middle East region.

The Qatar event is getting complicated because the Saudi Arabians and their regional Emirati allies, some of the biggest and wealthiest customers for these companies, refuse to go to Qatar due to a diplomatic conflict. That clash has roots in the Arab Spring, Yemeni Civil War, and ongoing terrorism throughout the region.

“But we did the Qatar event last year anyway,” Weatherseed said. “It was still a record year. No Saudis or Emiratis this time but we still had the Kuwaitis, Bahrainis, and countries from Northern Africa, Western Asia, and Southern Asia. Despite it all, everything worked well. And my prediction is that the cyber sector at these events will only continue to grow.”

The Persian Gulf is home to a trio of major events where spyware companies and government officials mingle to make multimillion dollar deals. Milipol, ISS World, and IDEX all attract big crowds with increasing demands. Tal Dilian, the CEO of the surveillance company Intellexa, said the region is particularly hot right now because Asian and African governments feel more comfortable purchasing surveillance and spyware in the Gulf where, critics say, there is less legal oversight of the booming industry.

Judging by the expensive bottles of champagne several sales people popped at the end of this show, it’s safe to say Paris was yet another big surveillance industry success.