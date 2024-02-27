How Wi-Fi sensing became usable tech

Wi-Fi sensing as a way to monitor individual health metrics has, for the most part, been eclipsed by other technologies, like ultra-wideband radar. But Wi-Fi sensing hasn’t gone away. Instead, it has quietly become available in millions of homes, supported by leading internet service providers, smart-home companies, and chip manufacturers. Wi-Fi’s ubiquity continues to make it an attractive platform to build upon, especially as networks continually become more robust. Soon, thanks to better algorithms and more standardized chip designs, it could be invisibly monitoring our day-to-day movements for all sorts of surprising—and sometimes alarming—purposes.

Yes, it could track your breathing. It could monitor for falls. It may make buildings smarter, and increase energy efficiency by tracking where people are. The flip side of this, however, is that it could also be used for any number of more nefarious purposes. Someone outside your home could potentially tell when it’s vacant, or see what you are doing inside. Consider all the reasons someone might want to secretly track someone else’s movements. Wi-Fi sensing has the potential to make many of those uses possible. What’s more, this technology interprets the physical properties of electromagnetic waves, not the encrypted data they carry. It represents a new kind of privacy risk, and one for which safeguards are still being developed.

Google’s Sleep Sensing feature is built into its Nest Hub; it tracks breathing, snoring, and coughing for whoever is sleeping closest to the device, using not Wi-Fi sensing but a radar chip. Otherwise, Google’s approach is basically the same as Patwari’s: first use electromagnetic waves to sense tiny movements, and then use AI to make those movements make sense. The main difference is the length of the waves. Shorter wavelengths offer more bandwidth and thus more accuracy; longer wavelengths allow sensing over greater distances. The waves that ripple out from most Wi-Fi-enabled devices are two or five inches long: they can cover a lot of ground. The waves from Google’s radar chip, in contrast, are just five millimeters long and can provide much more detail. To come even close, Wi-Fi sensing needs to look at how waves from multiple devices interact. But if it can do that, it will combine detail with range—without the need for special radar chips or dedicated devices like wearables. If Wi-Fi sensing becomes a default option in smart devices like lightbulbs—a push that is already beginning to take place—then those devices can start monitoring you. And as Wi-Fi sensing technology improves, these devices can start watching in more detail.

Initially, says Patwari, “[Wi-Fi] resolution was pretty poor.” Locations were accurate to only two meters, and two people chatting next to each other could look like one person. Over the past decade, researchers have been working to squeeze more information from the longer wavelengths used by commercial routers. More important, they are using AI to make sense of metadata that describes how waves scatter or fade, known as “channel state information.” That gives them much more information to work with. Sixteen years ago, “we would be able to know pretty reliably that a person had walked by,” Patwari says. “But now, people are getting gait information—what somebody’s walking pattern is like.” Still, while Wi-Fi sensing is getting more detailed, the reliability of those details remains iffy. “The signal is just not clean enough,” says Yang.

If Wi-Fi sensing becomes a default option in smart devices—a push already taking place—those devices can start monitoring you.

Meanwhile, AI advances that are helping Wi-Fi sensing improve are also helping radar. Some of the uses that made Wi-Fi sensing exciting a decade ago are now commercially available with dedicated radar devices that use shorter wavelengths.

Inspiren, a radar company working in hospitals and long-term-care facilities, combines data from radars and cameras mounted above beds for fall detection. It both alerts staff to falls and flags the moments when frail patients are most at risk of falling, like when they get out of bed. Yang’s sensor company sells an FDA-cleared medical device that can monitor heart rates from above hospital beds or jail cells—no wearables required. Some of these devices are already in use in Kentucky jails, where the goal is to help prevent overdoses and other medical emergencies.