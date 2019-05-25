Computing

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending May 25, 2019)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

by Emerging Technology from the arXiv
May 25, 2019

How to Factor 2048 Bit RSA Integers in 8 Hours Using 20 Million Noisy Qubits

Black Holes in the Quantum Universe

Resurgence for Superconductors

Interference of Clocks: A Quantum Twin Paradox

Supernova Signals of Light Dark Matter

 

