Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not a subscriber? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.

Business Impact

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending March 16, 2019)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

Recommended for You
  1. The mass shooting in New Zealand shows how broken social media is
  2. IBM’s photo-scraping scandal shows what a weird bubble AI researchers live in
  3. A quantum experiment suggests there’s no such thing as objective reality
  4. No, scientists didn’t just “reverse time” with a quantum computer
  5. Triton is the world’s most murderous malware, and it’s spreading

Topologically Protected Quantum Entanglement

Conformal Theory of Everything

A Modular Sewing Kit for Entanglement Wedges

Machine Learning Meets Quantum Physics

Near-Earth Supernova Explosions: Evidence, Implications, and Opportunities

 

Keep up with the latest in computing at EmTech Digital.

The Countdown has begun.
March 25-26, 2019
San Francisco, CA

Register now

Related Video

More videos

Business Impact

Finding the balance of human intelligence and artificial intelligence 00:53

Business Impact

How does the customer experience change when you're in a world of conversation? 00:39

Business Impact

Trump's Deputy CTO on immigrant workers 02:27

Business Impact

A View from the White House 23:50
Recommended for You
  1. The mass shooting in New Zealand shows how broken social media is
  2. IBM’s photo-scraping scandal shows what a weird bubble AI researchers live in
  3. A quantum experiment suggests there’s no such thing as objective reality
  4. No, scientists didn’t just “reverse time” with a quantum computer
  5. Triton is the world’s most murderous malware, and it’s spreading
More from Business Impact

How technology advances are changing the economy and providing new opportunities in many industries.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Print + All Access Digital.
  • Print + All Access Digital {! insider.prices.print_digital !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    The best of MIT Technology Review in print and online, plus unlimited access to our online archive, an ad-free web experience, discounts to MIT Technology Review events, and The Download delivered to your email in-box each weekday.

    {! insider.buttons.print_digital.buttonText !}
    See details+

    12-month subscription

    Unlimited access to all our daily online news and feature stories

    6 bi-monthly issues of print + digital magazine

    10% discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Access to entire PDF magazine archive dating back to 1899

    Ad-free website experience

    The Download: newsletter delivery each weekday to your inbox

    The MIT Technology Review App

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to standard pricing

/3
You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.