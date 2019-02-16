Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending February 16, 2019)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

Beholder-GAN: Generation and Beautification of Facial Images with Conditioning on Their Beauty Level
The Fermi Paradox and the Aurora Effect: Exo-Civilization Settlement, Expansion and Steady States
Deep Autotuner: A Data-Driven Approach to Natural-Sounding Pitch Correction for Singing Voice in Karaoke Performances
Nanoscale NMR Spectroscopy Using Self-Calibrating Nanodiamond Quantum Sensors
A Limited Habitable Zone for Complex Life
