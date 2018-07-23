Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • Getty/Andreas Rentz

    • Rewriting Life

    Million-person genetic study finds gene patterns linked to how long people stay in school

    Researchers explore genetic “scores” that may predict educational success.

    The largest-ever genetic study on human cognition has found more than 1,000 links between people’s genes and how far they get in school.

    Recommended for You
    1. One woman’s race to defuse the genetic time bomb in her genes
    2. SpaceX has entered a new stage of reusability
    3. Fukushima’s nuclear signature found in California wine
    4. How to tell if you’re talking to a bot
    5. Evolutionary algorithm outperforms deep-learning machines at video games

    The work, which involved DNA from 1.1 million people and researchers drawn from 40 institutions, led to a scoring system that can roughly predict how educated someone is by examining that person’s DNA.

    Those with the lowest genetic scores had only a 10 percent chance of having graduated from college. By contrast, those in the highest quintile of genetic promise did so 50 percent of the time.

    It is no surprise that how far a person gets in school is partly determined by genes. Studies of identical twins raised apart, for example, show they are strikingly similar. Until recently, however, scientists did not have the tools to locate the genes that influence human behaviors.

    What’s changed is that researchers can now study far larger groups of people. That allows them to zero in on minute differences in the genome that, acting together, help explain how tall a person is, or how likely to develop a common disease like diabetes—or even how smart.

    “This paper will [be] a landmark in this new kind of social science,” says Eric Turkheimer, a psychologist at the University of Virginia, who was not involved in the study. “As a very successful application of new genetic technology, it is extraordinary.”

    Specifically, the big haul of education-linked genes will allow scientists to “begin to ask questions about how individual genes contribute to biological pathways that eventually lead to brains and learning,” he says. The new effort to link DNA to education, described today in Nature Genetics, is among the first to assess the genes of over one million people simultaneously. It employed more than 400,000 DNA profiles collected in Britain as part of the national UK Biobank project, and another 365,536 were provided by 23andMe, the San Francisco–area consumer gene testing company.

    Some researchers say the discoveries will permit assessment of children’s learning potential from their DNA in the form of a genetic intelligence test, giving parents or school systems a way to identify those with extra promise or explain why others have trouble.

    The authors of the current study strongly dispute that idea. In a FAQ document they distributed to journalists, they said their scoring system was merely a scientific tool. “Any practical response—individual or policy-level—to this or similar research would be extremely premature and unsupported by the science,” they wrote.

    According to Daniel Benjamin, a behavioral economist at the University of Southern California who is one of the study’s lead authors, the predictions are still too unreliable to apply to individuals. The genetic variants he and his colleagues measured can explain only about 11 percent of the variability between people in educational attainment.

    “Until the score is better and we understand the causal factors underlying it, I am pretty uncomfortable using it to predict individual outcomes,” Benjamin said. “There is a lot more work to be done before we even have a conversation about using it that way.”

    Still, Benjamin acknowledged that DNA is now a better predictor of how long people stay in school than whether they grow up in a rich or poor household, and almost as good a predictor as the education level of their parents.

    Exactly how genes create a tendency toward more or less educational attainment remains fundamentally unclear. It could result from the action of other traits, such as conscientiousness, intelligence, or even body mass. The effect of genes is also hugely contingent on social context. In a society without formal schooling, for example, people’s DNA would say nothing about what level of education they finish.

    “These are not genes that have the same effect everywhere,” says Turkheimer. “Instead, they influence outcomes in subtle, contextually sensitive, and hard to trace ways, with effects that can only be detected in enormous samples.”

    Gain the insight you need on emerging technologies at EmTech MIT.

    Register now

    Tagged

    DNA, EmTech MIT 2018, gene for education, polygenic score, educational attainment, GWAS, gene

    Antonio Regalado

    Antonio Regalado Senior Editor, Biomedicine

    I am the senior editor for biomedicine for MIT Technology Review. I look for stories about how technology is changing medicine and biomedical research. Before joining MIT Technology Review in July 2011, I lived in São Paulo, Brazil,More where I wrote about science, technology, and politics in Latin America for Science and other publications. From 2000 to 2009, I was the science reporter at the Wall Street Journal and later a foreign correspondent.

    Related Video

    More videos

    Rewriting Life

    AI for Personalized Health Care 22:27

    Rewriting Life

    Accessible AI: Expanding the Reach of Intelligent Solutions 26:51

    Rewriting Life

    Meet the Innovators Under 35 03:03

    Rewriting Life

    Meet the Innovators Under 35 03:04
    Recommended for You
    1. One woman’s race to defuse the genetic time bomb in her genes
    2. SpaceX has entered a new stage of reusability
    3. Fukushima’s nuclear signature found in California wine
    4. How to tell if you’re talking to a bot
    5. Evolutionary algorithm outperforms deep-learning machines at video games
    More from Rewriting Life

    Reprogramming our bodies to make us healthier.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe and become an Insider.
    • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}* Best Value

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

      {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Print + Digital Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

      Technology Review PDF magazine archive, including articles, images, and covers dating back to 1899

      10% Discount to MIT Technology Review events and MIT Press

      Ad-free website experience

    • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Six issues of our award winning print magazine, unlimited online access plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Print Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

    • Insider Online Only {! insider.prices.online !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Unlimited online access including articles and video, plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.online.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.