The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending April 14, 2018)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

Transfer-Printed Quantum-Dot Nanolasers on a Silicon Photonic Circuit

Sitnikov in Westeros: How Celestial Mechanics Finally Explains Why Winter is Coming in Game of Thrones

Should China build the Great Collider?

Socioeconomic Dependencies of Linguistic Patterns in Twitter: A Multivariate Analysis

Online Abuse of UK MPs in 2015 and 2017: Perpetrators, Targets, and Topics

The Impact of Quantum Computing on Present Cryptography

 

