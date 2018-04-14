Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending April 14, 2018)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Recommended for You
Transfer-Printed Quantum-Dot Nanolasers on a Silicon Photonic Circuit
Sitnikov in Westeros: How Celestial Mechanics Finally Explains Why Winter is Coming in Game of Thrones
Should China build the Great Collider?
Socioeconomic Dependencies of Linguistic Patterns in Twitter: A Multivariate Analysis
Online Abuse of UK MPs in 2015 and 2017: Perpetrators, Targets, and Topics
The Impact of Quantum Computing on Present Cryptography
