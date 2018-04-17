Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.

Connectivity

Getting e-mail on your skin is actually a thing now, thanks to Facebook

Researchers for the social network taught people to feel 100 words on their arms with a wearable prototype.
This prototype device represents sounds in the form of distinct vibrations that can be felt on the skin.
Facebook

Ever wish you could just “read” incoming smartphone messages by feeling them on your arm? Well, Facebook researchers are creating a device that could do just that, by translating words into something like real-life pokes.

The researchers built a prototype of a cast-like wearable device filled with actuators that, when triggered, cause vibrations on the arm in patterns that match up with certain sounds. In a study, researchers were able to teach people to feel four different phonemes—the individual sounds that make up words in a language—in three minutes. Over more than an hour and a half of training, study participants were able to learn to recognize 100 words, according to Ali Israr, the technical lead for the project.

The work will be presented later this month at the annual CHI conference on human-computer interaction in Montreal.

Recommended for You
  1. New York attorney general to crypto exchanges: Please, tell us more about yourselves
  2. Tesla shuts down Model 3 production to “improve automation”
  3. Russia is laying the foundations for huge future hacks
  4. FDA approves AI-powered diagnostic that doesn’t need a doctor’s help
  5. Facebook is using AI to predict users’ future behavior and selling that data to advertisers

The project takes cues from Braille and Tadoma (a communication method for people who are both deaf and blind, which involves feeling a speaker’s lips, face, and throat). The idea could eventually lead to, say, a smart watch that delivers specific messages via vibrations (rather than just the occasional buzzes we get today), letting you know what’s happening without interrupting conversations or other activities. It could also help people with hearing and vision impairments get information more easily.

Facebook gave a sneak peek at the project, which comes from its secretive skunkworks hardware division, Building 8, at its F8 developer conference last April. At that time, it had been in the works for six months, and Facebook said it hoped people would eventually be able to use it to distinguish about 100 words.

Sign up for the The Algorithm
News and views on the latest in artificial intelligence
Manage your newsletter preferences

The technology appears to have improved since then. Israr, who also coauthored the study, said in an e-mail that with the latest research, people were able to learn 100 words with 90 percent accuracy after 100 minutes of training, and some learned 500 words after another 100 minutes.

A video gives an idea of how this works. The prototype is connected to a computer that lets the wearer select different phonemes and sample words, which can then be felt as vibrations on the arm.

Different sounds are represented by sensations from different actuators on the top and bottom of the arm. After study subjects learned to recognize several words, researchers tested them. A question like “What time is the meeting?” was posed on the computer screen, and users had to type in an answer that was provided in the form of vibrations.

The clumsiness of the prototype and the long training time required show how far we are from the smartwatch version of this gadget; it would need to get easier to learn and use, more accurate, and, of course, much smaller.

Lynette Jones, a senior research scientist at MIT and principal investigator for its Cutaneous Sensory Lab, thinks Facebook’s research looks promising, though she points out that skin doesn’t have the same kind of information-processing power as sensors like the ears and eyes. Because of this, she thinks it’s going to be the kind of communication method you only want to use when you absolutely need it.

“People don’t want to be buzzed all the time,” she says.

And it would also have to get a lot faster to really be effective. Right now, Israr said, in addition to making the wearable more compact, the researchers are trying to speed up how quickly it can transmit words to the arm. Currently, it’s limited to just four to 10 words per minute—fine for a short text but hardly fast enough for a more detailed message.

Gain the insight you need on the future of work at EmTech Next.

Learn more and register
This prototype device represents sounds in the form of distinct vibrations that can be felt on the skin.
Facebook

Tagged

Facebook, computer-human interaction, CHI, interfaces, texts, cyborg, braille, EmTech Next 2018, MIT Technology Review Events

Rachel Metz

Rachel Metz Senior Editor, Mobile

As MIT Technology Review’s senior editor for mobile, I cover a wide variety of startups and write gadget reviews out of our San Francisco office. I’m curious about tech innovation, and I’m always on the lookout for the next big thing. BeforeMore arriving at MIT Technology Review in early 2012, I spent five years as a technology reporter at the Associated Press, covering companies including Apple, Amazon, and eBay, and penning reviews.

Related Video

More videos

Connectivity

Paying with Your Face: 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2017 01:07

Connectivity

Technology Spotlight: Mind-controlled VR 24:21

Connectivity

Yasmin Green: Using Technology to Make the World a Better Place 04:04

Connectivity

What is social media doing to society? 25:45
Recommended for You
  1. New York attorney general to crypto exchanges: Please, tell us more about yourselves
  2. Tesla shuts down Model 3 production to “improve automation”
  3. Russia is laying the foundations for huge future hacks
  4. FDA approves AI-powered diagnostic that doesn’t need a doctor’s help
  5. Facebook is using AI to predict users’ future behavior and selling that data to advertisers
More from Connectivity

What it means to be constantly connected with each other and vast sources of information.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Plus.
  • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

    {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
    See details+

    Print + Digital Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

    Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

    The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

    Technology Review PDF magazine archive, including articles, images, and covers dating back to 1899

    10% Discount to MIT Technology Review events and MIT Press

    Ad-free website experience

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/3
You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.