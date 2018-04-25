Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.

Connectivity

A technology in turmoil

A letter from the editor.

When we were planning this special issue back in January, someone asked, “What if most of the things we’re writing about don’t even exist by the time we publish?”
Gideon Lichfield
NEPHI NIVEN

He was being only slightly facetious. As I write this, a bitcoin is trading at little more than a third of its value in December, when it peaked at nearly $20,000. Other cryptocurrencies have taken similar tumbles. Regulators in several countries are cracking down on the unregulated crowdfunding schemes known as initial coin offerings (ICOs), which exploded in 2017. A casual reader of the news might be forgiven for thinking that blockchain mania is over.

This story is part of our May/June 2018 Issue
See the rest of the issue
Subscribe

Obviously, we don’t think it is, or you wouldn’t be reading this. Crypto­currencies and ICOs are just one aspect of the blockchain universe. Other kinds of blockchain startups are still proliferating, and big companies and financial institu­tions are exploring the technology’s applications. But whatever survives the hype cycle will almost certainly look different from what exists today.

In this issue’s opening essay, Michael Casey and Paul Vigna argue that just as the 1990s dot-com boom laid the foundations for today’s technology industry, the tide of speculative capital and the detritus of countless failed blockchain startups will wash away to leave the infrastructure and talent pool for a future wave of technology giants. James Surowiecki argues that cryptocurrencies will never work as foundations of the world financial system, and Kathryn Miles reports from Quebec on how they could be sunk by their ravenous need for electricity. In a Jordanian refugee camp, Russ Juskalian examines an attempt to use a blockchain to restore legal identity and self-sufficiency to people who’ve lost everything, while from Beijing, Yiting Sun relates how China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies last year has unexpectedly given some blockchain entrepreneurs a boost. Douglas Heaven looks at the forensic teams helping to crack cryptocrimes. And Morgen Peck draws out three futuristic scenarios in which Bitcoin, the original and still the biggest cryptocurrency, might become irrelevant, supplanted by rivals.

There’s much more, too. We sent photographers to capture portraits of the blockchain believers, who turn out to be a lot more diverse than you might expect. We look at whether ICOs can ever be truly useful, why there aren’t more women in blockchain tech, and whether blockchains are really as secure as they’re claimed to be. If you want to start with the basics, check out our guides to blockchain and the industries that could be revolutionized by it. And finally, gaze into the future with a science fiction story by Hannu Rajaniemi on how blockchains might govern our lives and relationships.

This issue also marks a new direction for MIT Technology Review. From now on, each of our bimonthly print issues will cover a single topic. Our aim will be to leave you with a better grasp of a complex technological issue and all its ramifications for the world. Please write to gideon.lichfield@technologyreview.com and let me know if we’ve succeeded.

Want to go ad free? No ad blockers needed.

Become an Insider
Already an Insider? Log in.
Gideon Lichfield
NEPHI NIVEN

Tagged

Bitcoin, Business of Blockchain 2018, MIT Technology Review Events, blockchain, cryptocurrency

Gideon Lichfield

Gideon Lichfield

I’m MIT Technology Review’s editor in chief. Science and technology were my first love and my first beat as a journalist, but for nearly two decades my career took me elsewhere—covering Latin America, the former Soviet Union, andMore Israel/Palestine for the Economist, followed by a turn into digital media in New York, where I helped launch Quartz, a business-news outlet for the 21st century. Having seen my share of the world’s dysfunction, I’m endlessly curious about how we can use technology to make things better and why we sometimes end up using it to make things worse. My mission is for MIT Technology Review to be the leading voice exploring emerging technology, its impacts, and how the human choices that determine those impacts get made.

Related Video

More videos

Connectivity

The blockchain "duck test" 01:15

Connectivity

CryptoKitties are not a security 00:49

Connectivity

How the SEC will affect ICOs 04:05

Connectivity

"Tezos tokens are akin to Amazon AWS credits" 00:25
More from Connectivity

What it means to be constantly connected with each other and vast sources of information.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Online Only.
  • Insider Online Only {! insider.prices.online !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Unlimited online access including articles and video, plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

    {! insider.buttons.online.buttonText !}
    See details+

    Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

    The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/3
You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.