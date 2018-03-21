Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

    • Rewriting Life

    Genes of human “mutants” point to a new superpower

    DNA search finds people resistant to liver disease. Can we mimic the effect with a drug?

    The search for mutations that conjure medical superpowers has turned up people who are resistant to liver disease, even if they drink like crazy.

    Big-time biotech company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals says it found people with a gene mutation that seems to leave them mostly immune to “fatty liver” disease, which is widespread in the US as a result of both alcoholism and overeating.

    Now, the company says, it will partner with gene-silencing specialist Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to create medicines that mimic the effect.

    Regeneron runs one of the world’s largest gene-sequencing operations in partnership with the Geisinger Health System, operator of a large hospital network.

    It has the DNA code and the medical records of thousands of volunteers.

    Recommended for You
    1. The scientist who gave Cambridge Analytica its Facebook data got lousy reviews online
    2. How to manipulate Facebook and Twitter instead of letting them manipulate you
    3. Mark Zuckerberg (finally) admits huge data scandal is “a breach of trust” between Facebook and its users
    4. A startup is pitching a mind-uploading service that is “100 percent fatal”
    5. A self-driving Uber has killed a pedestrian in Arizona

    That allows the company to search for people unusually resistant to certain diseases and then determine if there’s an explanation in their DNA (see “The search for exceptional genomes”).

    Sign up for The Download
    Your daily dose of what's up in emerging technology
    Manage your newsletter preferences

    The search for genetic superpowers can lead quickly to new drugs, such as a powerful cholesterol-lowering medicine already being sold by Regeneron.

    This time, Regeneron scoured the DNA, blood levels, and electronic records of 46,544 volunteers to look for links to liver damage.

    They zeroed in on a gene called HSD17B13. They found that folks who lack a working copy of this gene had a 73 percent lower chance of cirrhosis due to drinking, and half as big a chance of other types of cirrhosis.

    How the protective effect works isn’t entirely clear. But the two biotech companies say they will now try to create a drug to treat fatty-liver disease.

    About a quarter of Americans suffer from the condition, according to a report published by the Regeneron scientists in the New England Journal of Medicine on March 21.

    Fatty liver is chronic and not always dangerous. The biotech companies say they are looking to treat a specific type called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, which is more likely to lead to liver failure.

    The liver problem is linked to being overweight, so losing weight can slow it down. For those who can’t shed the pounds, Regeneron may eventually have a superpower in a vial.

    Want to go ad free? No ad blockers needed.

    Become an Insider
    Already an Insider? Log in.

    Tagged

    Regeneron, DNA, genetics, genes, genetic mutations, liver, liver disease, biotech companies, genomes

    Antonio Regalado

    Antonio Regalado Senior Editor, Biomedicine

    I am the senior editor for biomedicine for MIT Technology Review. I look for stories about how technology is changing medicine and biomedical research. Before joining MIT Technology Review in July 2011, I lived in São Paulo, Brazil,More where I wrote about science, technology, and politics in Latin America for Science and other publications. From 2000 to 2009, I was the science reporter at the Wall Street Journal and later a foreign correspondent.

    Related Video

    More videos

    Rewriting Life

    Meet the Innovators Under 35 03:03

    Rewriting Life

    Meet the Innovators Under 35 03:04

    Rewriting Life

    Capturing Our Imagination: The Evolution of Brain-Machine Interfaces 28:35

    Rewriting Life

    Next-generation Brain Interfaces 29:32
    Recommended for You
    1. The scientist who gave Cambridge Analytica its Facebook data got lousy reviews online
    2. How to manipulate Facebook and Twitter instead of letting them manipulate you
    3. Mark Zuckerberg (finally) admits huge data scandal is “a breach of trust” between Facebook and its users
    4. A startup is pitching a mind-uploading service that is “100 percent fatal”
    5. A self-driving Uber has killed a pedestrian in Arizona
    More from Rewriting Life

    Reprogramming our bodies to make us healthier.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Plus.
    • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

      {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Print + Digital Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

      Technology Review PDF magazine archive, including articles, images, and covers dating back to 1899

      10% Discount to MIT Technology Review events and MIT Press

      Ad-free website experience

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.