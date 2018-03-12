View from the Marketplace
Views from the Marketplace are paid for by advertisers and select partners of MIT Technology Review.
What’s Driving Autonomous Vehicles
Self-driving cars are approaching fast in the rear-view mirror, poised to overtake conventional vehicles within the next decade. Automakers are joining the likes of Google, Uber, and a growing number of start-ups to harness the technological advances that will power next-generation autonomous vehicles.
What’s Driving Autonomous Vehicles
Self-driving cars are approaching fast in the rear-view mirror, poised to overtake conventional vehicles within the next decade. Automakers are joining the likes of Google, Uber, and a growing number of start-ups to harness the technological advances that will power next-generation autonomous vehicles.
EXPLORE THE ICONS TO REVEAL KEY TECHNOLOGIES
Sensors & Cameras
Machine Learning
Local Data Processors
High-performance GPS
Artificial Intelligence
Radar
Cloud-Based Data Processing & Management
LIDAR
Smart Technologies
Connectivity
Sensors & Cameras
Sensors & Cameras
Onboard cameras and sensors collect vast amounts of data processed in real time to keep the vehicle traveling in the proper lane and operating safely
Machine Learning
Artificial intelligence continually improves vehicle performance without reprogramming, aided by frequent software updates and new algorithms via the cloud
Local Data Processors
Software that automatically performs real-time calculations enables high-speed decision-making on the road
High-performance GPS
Satellite-based global positioning system tracks the vehicle’s location and guides it to its destination
Artificial Intelligence
Advanced algorithms and deep learning systems enable the vehicle to quickly and automatically adapt to changing circumstances
Radar
Object detection systems using radio waves determine the presence, distance, angle, and velocity of surrounding objects
Cloud-Based Data Processing & Management
Tools that aggregate and analyze real-time telemetric data — such as vehicle speed and surrounding car proximity — signal the need for actions like braking
LIDAR
Light Detection And Ranging technology senses brake lights and changing road conditions
Smart Technologies
Road signs, traffic lights, and lane markers communicate with sensors in the moving vehicle
Connectivity to the Internet of Things
Onboard systems support machine-to-machine communications to learn from other vehicles and adjust for weather changes and shifting road conditions such as detours and in-path debris
Cloud-Based Data Processing & Management