View from the Marketplace
View from the Marketplace

Views from the Marketplace are paid for by advertisers and select partners of MIT Technology Review.

What’s Driving Autonomous Vehicles

Self-driving cars are approaching fast in the rear-view mirror, poised to overtake conventional vehicles within the next decade. Automakers are joining the likes of Google, Uber, and a growing number of start-ups to harness the technological advances that will power next-generation autonomous vehicles.

EXPLORE THE ICONS TO REVEAL KEY TECHNOLOGIES

Sensors & Cameras

Machine Learning

Local Data Processors

High-performance GPS

Artificial Intelligence

Radar

Cloud-Based Data Processing & Management

LIDAR

Smart Technologies

Connectivity

Onboard cameras and sensors collect vast amounts of data processed in real time to keep the vehicle traveling in the proper lane and operating safely

Machine Learning

Artificial intelligence continually improves vehicle performance without reprogramming, aided by frequent software updates and new algorithms via the cloud

Local Data Processors

Software that automatically performs real-time calculations enables high-speed decision-making on the road

High-performance GPS

Satellite-based global positioning system tracks the vehicle’s location and guides it to its destination

Artificial Intelligence

Advanced algorithms and deep learning systems enable the vehicle to quickly and automatically adapt to changing circumstances

Radar

Object detection systems using radio waves determine the presence, distance, angle, and velocity of surrounding objects

Cloud-Based Data Processing & Management

Tools that aggregate and analyze real-time telemetric data — such as vehicle speed and surrounding car proximity — signal the need for actions like braking or lane-switching

LIDAR

Light Detection And Ranging technology senses brake lights and changing road conditions

Smart Technologies

Road signs, traffic lights, and lane markers communicate with sensors in the moving vehicle

Connectivity to the Internet of Things

Onboard systems support machine-to-machine communications to learn from other vehicles and adjust for weather changes and shifting road conditions such as detours and in-path debris

Cloud-Based Data Processing & Management

