  • Justin Saglio

    • Connectivity

    AI Could Send Us Back 100 Years When it Comes to How we Consume News

    Fake videos could become so convincing that we may have to get used to getting our news without them.

    Despite its great promise, artificial intelligence might set us back a century when it comes to how we consume our news.

    At EmTech MIT in Cambridge on Tuesday, Ian Goodfellow, a staff research scientist at Google Brain and one of MIT Technology Review’s Innovators Under 35, pointed out that it used to take enormous resources to produce fake images that might fool us. Now, with the help of AI like generative adversarial networks (GANs), a deep learning system developed by Goodfellow that can create fake images and learn to make them more believable, it’s going to be easier to fool even more people.

    Ian Goodfellow speaking at EmTech MIT 2017.

    When it comes to news, he says we are just going to have to be more skeptical. And maybe get use to not believing most multimedia you see online.

    “It’s been a little bit of a fluke historically that we’re able to rely on videos as evidence that something really happened,” Goodfellow said in an interview off stage at the event.

    While Goodfellow concedes that GANs are relevant in a potential future where researchers or Russian operatives can create videos of politicians saying anything, he also points out that people have been photoshopping images without artificial intelligence.

    “We’re speeding up things that are already possible," Goodfellow said.

    There are a lot of areas where it’s unclear what changes AI  will bring. At least for news, Goodfellow says we have historical examples of society getting along without video and photos to inform our opinions--we may just have to get used to that again.

    “In this case AI is closing some of the doors that our generation has been used to having open," he said.

