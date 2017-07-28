Intelligent Machines

AI Shouldn’t Believe Everything It Hears

A new trick can fool voice-recognition systems into totally mishearing what a recording says.

Artificial intelligence can accurately identify objects in an image or recognize words uttered by a human, but its algorithms don’t work the same way as the human brain—and that means that they can be spoofed in ways that humans can’t.

Recommended for You
  1. First Human Embryos Edited in U.S.
  2. Tesla’s Model 3 Is a Long Way from Elon Musk’s Grand Goal
  3. Amazon May Be the Next Tech Giant Muscling Into Health Care
  4. A DNA App Store Is Here, but Proceed with Caution
  5. The Tech World Is Convinced 2021 Is Going to Be the Best Year Ever

New Scientist reports that researchers from Bar-Ilan University in Israel and Facebook’s AI team have shown that it’s possible to subtly tweak audio clips so that a human understands them as normal but a voice-recognition AI hears something totally different. The approach works by adding a quiet layer of noise to a sound clip that contains distinctive patterns a neural network will associate with other words.

The team applied its new algorithm, called Houdini, to a series of sound clips, which it then ran through Google Voice to have them transcribed. An example of an original sound clip read:

Her bearing was graceful and animated she led her son by the hand and before her walked two maids with wax lights and silver candlesticks.

When that original was passed through Google Voice it was transcribed as:

The bearing was graceful an animated she let her son by the hand and before he walks two maids with wax lights and silver candlesticks.

But the hijacked version, which via listening tests was confirmed to be indistinguishable to human ears from to the original, was transcribed as:

Mary was grateful then admitted she let her son before the walks to Mays would like slice furnace filter count six.

The team’s efforts can also be applied to other machine-learning algorithms. Tweaking images of people, it’s possible to confuse an algorithm designed to spot a human pose into thinking that a person is actually assuming a different stance, as in the image above. And by adding noise to an image of a road scene, the team was able to fool an AI algorithm usually used in autonomous-car applications for classifying features like roads and signs to instead see ... a minion. Those image-based results are similar to research published last year by researchers from the machine learning outfits OpenAI and Google Brain.

These so-called adversarial examples may seem like a strange area of research, but they can be used to stress-test machine-learning algorithms. More worrying, they could also be used nefariously, to trick AIs into seeing or hearing things that aren’t really there—convincing autonomous cars to see fake traffic on a road, or a smart speaker to hear false commands, for example. Of course, actually implementing such attacks in the wild is rather different from running them in a lab, not least because injecting the data is tricky.

What’s perhaps most interesting about all this is that finding a way to protect AIs from these kinds of tricks is actually quite difficult. As we’ve explained in the past, we don’t truly understand the inner workings of deep neural networks, and that means that we don’t know why they’re receptive to such subtle features in a voice clip or image. Until we do, adversarial examples will remain, well, adversarial for AI algorithms.

(Read more: “The Dark Secret at the Heart of AI,” “Machine Vision’s Achilles’ Heel Revealed by Google Brain Researchers”)

Hear more about AI at EmTech MIT 2017.

Register now

Tagged

AI, artificial intelligence, machine learning

Credit

Image by Mr Tech

Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe News and Commentary Editor

I’m the associate editor of news and commentary for MIT Technology Review. I put together our daily e-mail newsletter, The Download, from my base in London before everyone in the U.S. manages to wake up. I previously worked at New ScientistMore and Gizmodo, and I hold a PhD in engineering science from Oxford University.

Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium
$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

Related Video

More videos

Intelligent Machines

Blockchain Decoded 01:58

Intelligent Machines

Blood-Delivering Drones 04:23

Intelligent Machines

The State of AI 31:25

Intelligent Machines

AI for 100 million people with Deep Learning 27:26
Recommended for You
  1. First Human Embryos Edited in U.S.
  2. Tesla’s Model 3 Is a Long Way from Elon Musk’s Grand Goal
  3. Amazon May Be the Next Tech Giant Muscling Into Health Care
  4. A DNA App Store Is Here, but Proceed with Caution
  5. The Tech World Is Convinced 2021 Is Going to Be the Best Year Ever
More from Intelligent Machines

Artificial intelligence and robots are transforming how we work and live.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Premium.
  • Insider Premium {! insider.prices.premium !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Our award winning magazine, unlimited access to our story archive, special discounts to MIT Technology Review Events, and exclusive content.

    {! insider.buttons.premium.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly magazine delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

    The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

    Access to the magazine PDF archive—thousands of articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips

    Special discounts to select partner offerings

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Ad-free web experience

    First Look: exclusive early access to important stories, before they’re available to anyone else

    Insider Conversations: listen in on in-depth calls between our editors and today’s thought leaders

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/
You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.