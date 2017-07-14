Intelligent Machines

Watch the World’s Fastest Drone Drag-Race into the Record Books

Technically, it lays claim to the “fastest ground speed by a battery-powered remote-controlled quadcopter.”

Blink and you might actually miss the Drone Racing League’s new RacerX drone, which has just been clocked at a record speed of nearly 180 miles per hour.

Recommended for You
  1. Scientists Used CRISPR to Put a GIF Inside a Living Organism’s DNA
  2. First Object Teleported from Earth to Orbit
  3. The Truth about China’s Cash-for-Publication Policy
  4. Another Price Slash Suggests the Oculus Rift Is Dead in the Water
  5. U.S. to Fund Advanced Brain-Computer Interfaces

The team behind the drone set the mark yesterday while performing a number of drag races along a 100-meter course in upstate New York. The aircraft, which weighs in at 1.75 pounds, recorded an average top speed of 163.5 miles per hour, which qualified as the “fastest ground speed by a battery-powered remote-controlled quadcopter.” Its fastest recorded speed was 179.3 miles per hour.

Even if you don’t see it coming, you can certainly hear it: its little rotors spin at up to 46,000 revolutions per minute, creating a high-pitched whine that’s, well, hard to ignore. Because of its diminutive size and short bursts of high-intensity flying, an earlier prototype even burst into flames as it hit its top speed, according to the team that built the drone.

Sadly, the Racer X won’t be the aircraft used in the Drone Racing League’s World Championship events. Instead, pilots will be using the Racer 3, which hits maximum speeds of around 90 miles per hour—but is, apparently, rather better on the turns than its breakneck sibling.

(Read more: "Is Drone Racing a Sport Yet?")

 

Cut off? Read unlimited articles today.

Become an Insider
Already an Insider? Log in.

Tagged

Drones

Credit

Images by Drone Racing League

Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe News and Commentary Editor

I’m the associate editor of news and commentary for MIT Technology Review. I put together our daily e-mail newsletter, The Download, from my base in London before everyone in the U.S. manages to wake up. I previously worked at New ScientistMore and Gizmodo, and I hold a PhD in engineering science from Oxford University.

Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium
$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

Recommended for You
  1. Scientists Used CRISPR to Put a GIF Inside a Living Organism’s DNA
  2. First Object Teleported from Earth to Orbit
  3. The Truth about China’s Cash-for-Publication Policy
  4. Another Price Slash Suggests the Oculus Rift Is Dead in the Water
  5. U.S. to Fund Advanced Brain-Computer Interfaces
More from Intelligent Machines

Artificial intelligence and robots are transforming how we work and live.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Basic.
  • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Six issues of our award winning magazine and daily delivery of The Download, our newsletter of what’s important in technology and innovation.

    {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly magazine delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

    The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/
You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.