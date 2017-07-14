Rewriting Life

Verily Robot Will Raise 20 Million Sterile Mosquitoes for Release in California

The company, an arm of Alphabet, is using mosquitoes infected with a sterilizing bacteria to test whether they can stop dengue and Zika.
Verily’s automated mosquito-rearing system at its factory in South San Francisco, California.

Alphabet’s life sciences arm, Verily, says it has built a robot that can raise a million mosquitoes a week and used it to produce infertile male insects. The company says it has started releasing the first batches of 20 million sterilized mosquitoes in Fresno County, California.

This field trial is expected to be the largest U.S. release to date of male mosquitoes treated with Wolbachia, a type of naturally occurring bacteria that infects many types of insects. Verily says it is using custom-built software algorithms and robots to ramp up the number of mosquitoes it’s able to grow and release. The company first announced last October that it planned to develop infertile mosquitoes designed to deplete populations, in an effort to fight diseases like Zika virus and dengue fever.

Verily’s effort represents a growing interest by industry and nonprofit organizations in using altered insects to stop the transmission of deadly diseases and protect crops from agricultural pests. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is also exploring the idea of sterilized mosquitoes, and the U.K. company Oxitec is genetically engineering moths with a so-called self-limiting gene that makes the insects die off over time (see “Are Altered Mosquitoes a Public Health Project, or a Business?”). 

Subscribe to The Download
What's important in technology and innovation, delivered to you every day.
Manage your newsletter preferences

To help breed and release the mosquitoes, Verily has partnered with Kentucky-based Mosquito Mate and Fresno’s mosquito control agency, the Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District. When the treated males mate with females in the wild, the females’ eggs aren’t able to develop properly and don’t hatch. Male mosquitoes do not bite humans and cannot transmit disease to people, so Verily and its partners aim to release only males. The company has created an automated sex-sorting process to lower the risk that females will end up in the mix.

Mosquito Mate has previously run smaller field studies in Los Angeles and the Fresno area, among other locations, but Verily’s high-tech approach will allow for the release of one million mosquitoes a week, 25 times more than the Kentucky company was able to do before.

Linus Upson, a senior engineer at Verily, says the purpose of the study is to see if the approach succeeds at reducing the population of mosquitoes in the area where the bacteria-treated insects are released. He says Verily’s automated approach could help lower costs for communities wanting to control mosquitoes this way.

Recommended for You
  1. Scientists Used CRISPR to Put a GIF Inside a Living Organism’s DNA
  2. First Object Teleported from Earth to Orbit
  3. The Truth about China’s Cash-for-Publication Policy
  4. Another Price Slash Suggests the Oculus Rift Is Dead in the Water
  5. U.S. to Fund Advanced Brain-Computer Interfaces

“If we really want to be able to help people globally, we need to be able to produce a lot of mosquitoes, distribute them to where they need to be, and measure the populations the populations at very, very low costs,” Upson says. He declined to give any cost estimates.

Mosquito Mate founder Steven Dobson originally created this line of mosquitoes, which belong to the species Aedes aegypti—the one that carries chikungunya, dengue, yellow fever, and Zika virus. Fifteen years ago, he began injecting newly laid mosquito eggs with Wolbachia using a tiny needle. The infection has been transmitted through female mosquitoes ever since, so there’s no need to inject each new generation. Wolbachia, which has been relatively well studied as a sterilizing technique, doesn’t infect humans and can’t be transmitted to humans through an insect bite.

The modified mosquitoes are regulated through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as “microbial pest control.” In an ecological risk assessment conducted in 2016, the agency said Mosquito Mate’s altered mosquitoes are not expected to cause any harmful effects to other organisms, including endangered species.

Upson says Verily also plans to conduct a field trial in Australia later this year. “We want to show this can work in different kinds of environments,” he says.

Get stories like this before anyone else with First Look.

Subscribe today
Already a Premium subscriber? Log in.
Verily’s automated mosquito-rearing system at its factory in South San Francisco, California.

Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium
$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

Recommended for You
  1. Scientists Used CRISPR to Put a GIF Inside a Living Organism’s DNA
  2. First Object Teleported from Earth to Orbit
  3. The Truth about China’s Cash-for-Publication Policy
  4. Another Price Slash Suggests the Oculus Rift Is Dead in the Water
  5. U.S. to Fund Advanced Brain-Computer Interfaces
More from Rewriting Life

Reprogramming our bodies to make us healthier.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Plus.
  • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Everything included in Insider Basic, plus ad-free web experience, select discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events

    {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly magazine delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

    The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

    Access to the magazine PDF archive—thousands of articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips

    Special discounts to select partner offerings

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Ad-free web experience

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/
You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.