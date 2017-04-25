Rewriting Life

Animals Set Survival Record Inside Artificial Womb

Fetal lambs lived for weeks in a fluid-filled bag. Tests to help premature babies could begin in three years.

A fetal lamb kept alive inside an artificial womb.

Philadelphia doctors have kept fetal lambs alive in a uterus-like plastic sack for weeks, a technological leap toward caring for premature infants that also raises questions over how early babies might be considered viable outside the womb.

The device, eyed as an improvement over incubators, kept fetal animals alive using a sterile, temperature-controlled plastic bag filled with amniotic fluid.

Recommended for You
  1. The 3-D Printer That Could Finally Change Manufacturing
  2. With Neuralink, Elon Musk Promises Human-to-Human Telepathy. Don’t Believe It.
  3. Google’s New Chip Is a Stepping Stone to Quantum Computing Supremacy
  4. Big Data Exposes Big Falsehoods
  5. Flavor Networks Reveal Universal Principle Behind Successful Recipes

Physicians at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia placed fetal lambs into the transparent bags and connected their umbilical cords to a machine that oxygenated their blood. The lambs own hearts provided the pumping power.

Eight lambs survived for as long as four weeks inside the devices. The gestational age of the animals was equivalent to a human fetus of 22 or 23 weeks, about the earliest a human baby can be born and expected to survive outside the womb. A full-term baby is born at 40 weeks.

The animals, which were able to move, open their eyes, and swallow normally, were “born” when researchers removed them from the sacs.

Tests showed they had developed normally and their lung function “essentially caught up to that of a mature infant,” says Emily Partridge, a research fellow at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, whose description of the device was published today in Nature Communications

The work raises questions about whether artificial wombs could be used to extend the limits of fetal viability—that is, the ability of a fetus to survive outside its mother. In the U.S., 43 states have laws that ban abortions once a fetus is considered viable.  

In a conference call with reporters, Alan Flake, director of the Philadelphia hospital’s Children’s Institute for Surgical Science, said the machinery would not be capable of incubating a child for a full nine months.

What would an artificial womb mean for the abortion debate?

Tell us what you think.

As yet, Flake says, no technology can replace the earliest stages of development. “There are likely developmental requirements that we cannot replicate earlier in gestation, so we could create developmental abnormalities,” he says. “We have no interest in creating more survivors with impaired quality of life. That is what we are trying to prevent.”

Flake says he would be “very concerned” if doctors wanted to use this device to try to rescue infants born even earlier than 22 weeks.

About one in 10 births in the U.S. are premature, or at least three weeks before a baby’s due date. Of those, around 30,000 each year are critically preterm, or younger than 26 weeks. Babies born that early risk lung problems as well as delays in physical development and learning.

Subscribe to Weekend Reads
Our guide to stories in the archives that put technology in perspective.
Manage your newsletter preferences

Currently, premature babies are placed inside an incubator that warms them and protects them from germs. Partridge says placing babies inside the new device, which imitates a woman’s uterus, could lower the risk of death or long-lasting problems by allowing babies to finish developing.

Researchers have been working on artificial wombs—or “ectogenesis"—for years. In 1996, Yoshinori Kuwabara of Japan’s Juntendo University successfully nurtured fetal goats in plastic chambers filled with amniotic-like fluid. But past efforts often harmed animals because they relied on mechanical pumps to circulate blood.

Flake says his team has been in discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and thinks the device could be tested in a neonatal ward within three to five years.

The authors plan to redesign the fluid-filled plastic enclosure so that it looks more like a traditional incubator and doesn’t alarm parents. “I don’t want this to be visualized as fetuses hanging on the wall in bags. That’s not the way this human device will look or work,” Flake says. The final system will be “parent-friendly,” he says.

Become an MIT Technology Review Insider for in-depth analysis and unparalleled perspective.

Subscribe today

Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium
$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

Recommended for You
  1. The 3-D Printer That Could Finally Change Manufacturing
  2. With Neuralink, Elon Musk Promises Human-to-Human Telepathy. Don’t Believe It.
  3. Google’s New Chip Is a Stepping Stone to Quantum Computing Supremacy
  4. Big Data Exposes Big Falsehoods
  5. Flavor Networks Reveal Universal Principle Behind Successful Recipes
More from Rewriting Life

Reprogramming our bodies to make us healthier.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe and become an Insider.
  • Insider Premium {! insider.prices.premium !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Our award winning magazine, unlimited access to our story archive, special discounts to MIT Technology Review Events, and exclusive content.

    {! insider.buttons.premium.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

    Access to the Magazine archive. Over 24,000 articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips.

    Special Discounts to select partner offerings

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Ad-free web experience

    First Look. Exclusive early access to stories.

    Insider Conversations. Listen in as our editors talk to innovators from around the world.

  • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}* Best Value

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Everything included in Insider Basic, plus ad-free web experience, select discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events

    {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

    Access to the Magazine archive. Over 24,000 articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips.

    Special Discounts to select partner offerings

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Ad-free web experience

  • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Six issues of our award winning magazine and daily delivery of The Download, our newsletter of what’s important in technology and innovation.

    {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/
You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.