Inside Elon Musk’s Mind Meld, Your Flying Car Problem, and a Meat Tax—The Download, April 21, 2017

The most fascinating and important news in technology and innovation delivered straight to your inbox, every day.

Three Things You Need to Know Today

Recommended for You
  1. Flavor Networks Reveal Universal Principle Behind Successful Recipes
  2. The Dark Secret at the Heart of AI
  3. We Need More Alternatives to Facebook
  4. Edible CRISPR Could Replace Antibiotics
  5. Google’s Health Study Seeks 10,000 Volunteers to Give Up Their Medical Secrets

The Limits of Genome Diagnoses
Sometimes even exhaustive analysis of DNA can't provide an answer for the sick. In the fourteen years since the human genome was first sequenced, the technique has gradually been put to incredible use—to diagnose illness, predict disease susceptibility, and even tailor treatments for some patients. But, there’s a problem: some conditions still refuse to yield their secrets, no matter how hard scientists study the genome of a patient. Our own Emily Mullins explains why.

Get The Download! Sign up here to have it delivered free to your inbox.

Inside Elon Musk’s AI Mind-Merge Vision
More details have emerged about Elon Musk’s desire to meld human and machine. His Neuralink project was sketched out last month, but Musk and his team spoke with Wait But Why as part of a 36,000-word dive into the topic. The company plans to build “micron-sized devices” that read brain signals—“an engineering problem,” it says—and help “severe brain injuries … in about four years.” If that works, it may earn money and regulatory approval for a grander vision: “a high-bandwidth interface to ... digital enhancements,” which Musk says is “8 to 10 years away.”

The Real Flying Car Constraint Could Be You
You were promised flying cars and, actually, you might get them—if you dare. AeroMobil has unveiled its first market-ready flying car, the 3.0, and deliveries start 2020 (though it will cost you $1 million). Meanwhile, Lilium has demonstrated that its all-electric two-seater air taxi really flies. Great, so, who wants a ride? Well, a University of Michigan survey just about sums up the answer: “despite the fact that most Americans are very concerned about the safety of flying cars, most would still ultimately like to use them.” Your first flight, then, may boil down to bravery.

Ten Fascinating Things

Another day, another climate milestone. This week, the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii recorded the first-ever CO2 reading to top 410 parts per million.

Google Home’s latest AI assistant trick: it can tell the voices of six people apart. (But it still responds to strangers, so another Burger King slip is possible.)

Wikipedia editors have to find some way to discern good sources from bad for use on the encyclopedia's pages. But right now, argues Outline, that process is a mess.

Here’s an interesting idea to help reduce emissions and feed the world: how about a tax on meat?

Chinese firm LeEco tried to blitz the U.S. gadget scene with budget hardware. But, a report by Gizmodo reveals, the venture has fallen to pieces.

Could a GitHub for science, based on the open-source computer code repository, help amplify the work-in-progress nature of academic research?

Electrical stimulation of the brain can boost your cognitive abilities—if you get the timing right. Don’t worry, because an AI can work that part out for you.

Until now, coal has been the archenemy of environmentalists. Next on the list is natural gas.

WeChat is China’s most popular messaging app. And, says BackChannel, a powerful tool for public persuasion that helped Trump score votes.

In a concrete bunker beneath the fields of Fürstenfeldbruck, Germany, an incredible laser rig will measure the seismological twists and turns of the planet.

Quote of the Day

"The BBC told me it was too intellectual. When you hear that from the BBC, where else do you go?"

— June Cohen, a former executive producer at TED Media, describes how the conference organizer's iconic lectures proved a tough sell for TV.

Want to go ad free? No ad blockers needed.

Become an Insider
Already an Insder? Log in.

Tagged

The Download

Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe News and Commentary Editor

I’m the associate editor of news and commentary for MIT Technology Review. I put together our daily e-mail newsletter, The Download, from my base in London before everyone in the U.S. manages to wake up. I previously worked at New Scientist andMore Gizmodo, and I hold a PhD in engineering science from Oxford University.

Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium
$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

Recommended for You
  1. Flavor Networks Reveal Universal Principle Behind Successful Recipes
  2. The Dark Secret at the Heart of AI
  3. We Need More Alternatives to Facebook
  4. Edible CRISPR Could Replace Antibiotics
  5. Google’s Health Study Seeks 10,000 Volunteers to Give Up Their Medical Secrets
Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Basic.
  • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Six issues of our award winning magazine and daily delivery of The Download, our newsletter of what’s important in technology and innovation.

    {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/
You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.