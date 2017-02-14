Energy
India Now Has the World’s Worst Air Pollution
Industrialization, coal-fired power plants, and a lack of regulation mean the problem is just going to get worse, even as richer nations clean up their air.
Recommended for You
-
Imagining the Future of VR at GoogleAs Goldman Embraces Automation, Even the Masters of the Universe Are Threatened“The Relentless Pace of Automation”Watch This $100 Drone Try to Do a Bumblebee’s Job
Recommended for You
-
Imagining the Future of VR at GoogleAs Goldman Embraces Automation, Even the Masters of the Universe Are Threatened“The Relentless Pace of Automation”Watch This $100 Drone Try to Do a Bumblebee’s Job
This is not a distinction any country wants. India’s toxic air is now contributing to nearly 1.1 million deaths a year, and the country is on its way toward standing alone as the site of the deadliest air pollution problem on the planet.
We’ve all seen pictures of Chinese cities blanketed in smog, and China’s air pollution has been the world’s worst for years in terms of the number of premature deaths it causes. But it’s now roughly tied with India, and the two countries appear headed in opposite directions, according to a new report on global air quality released Tuesday.
The study, a joint effort between the Health Effects Institute in Boston and the Seattle-based Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, suggests that since 1990, developed countries like the U.S. and much of Europe have made continued strides in cleaning up their air. And while China has been the poster child for foul air for years, strong government regulation has leveled off its overall deaths attributable to air pollution over the last five years, while the death rate has been on a steady downward trend.
Not so for India. From 2010 to 2015, the number of premature deaths caused by air pollution each year has gone from 957,000 to about 1.1 million. While the death rate has remained the same, several factors—including rapid industrialization, a heavy reliance on coal for energy, population growth, and an aging populace that is more vulnerable to the effects of air pollution—have combined to create what one researcher told the New York Times was “the perfect storm for India.”
Of course, India is far from the only country that needs to think hard about the detrimental health effects of polluted air as it pursues economic growth. A report in the Guardian on Monday found that air pollution is so bad in many cities that the physical benefits of cycling get erased after just 30 minutes of breathing in the microscopic particles that are the main contributor to air-pollution-related deaths.
(Read more: The New York Times, The Guardian, “Can Machine Learning Help Lift China’s Smog?,” “How Dirty Is Your Air?”)Tech Obsessive?
Become an Insider to get the story behind the story — and before anyone else.
Subscribe today
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Uh oh–you've read all five of your free articles for this month.
Insider Premium
$179.95/yr US PRICE
See international, alumni and other pricing options
Already an Insider?
Log in.
Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.
More from Energy
Can we transform how we power and feed the world in time to head off climate change?
You've read of free articles this month.Subscribe Become an Insider or Sign in for unlimited access to online articles .
-
Absorbent Beads Could Save Energy—and Lives
Zeolite beads are a better, more efficient way to prevent crops from rotting in humid parts of the globe.
-
Watch This $100 Drone Try to Do a Bumblebee’s Job
Japanese tinkerers created a tiny, flower-pollinating drone for a world without insects.
-
How Much Damage Could Scott Pruitt Really Do at EPA?
Donald Trump’s choice for EPA director would put at risk the nation’s ability to meet its Paris climate commitments.
-
-