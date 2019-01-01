Click search or press enter
Optimus Ride gets cars driving safely on their own by limiting where they operate.
Chuck Wexler, PhD ’84, is helping police chiefs tackle the challenges of 21st-century policing, from rethinking use of force to responding to the opioid crisis.
Facts and figures about 3D printing at MIT.
Just as MIT is refreshed each fall by a new tide of students, America is continually refreshed by immigration.
MIT engineers draw up plans for a system to store renewable energy in white-hot molten silicon.
A low-cost system could provide totally passive refrigeration.
A printed device simulates cancer treatments on biopsied tissue.
Former MIT Corporation chair Dana Mead helped advance the Institute’s interests on many fronts.
NASA’s sky survey has discovered another new planet.
A new drug delivery material could help prevent cartilage breakdown.
A new neural network developed by MIT engineers spies transparent objects in the dark.
Pat McGovern’s leadership lessons and the science behind the first US food-safety regulations.
Even at MIT, sometimes less is more.
When Lois Lilley Howe’s male colleagues left her architecture firm in 1900, she proved she didn’t need men to run a thriving practice.
Alumnae build lifelong networks, give back through mentoring and advising.
Janet Freeman-Daily ’78
Peter Wainman ’92
Antonio Galloni, MBA ’05
Connie Liu ’16
Mareena Robinson-Snowden, PhD ’17
Farnaz Niroui, SM ’13, PhD ’17
Los Angeles, California
The transparent walls of MIT’s iconic auditorium become mirrorlike at twilight.