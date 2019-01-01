MIT News magazine

March/April 2019
The climate optimist
Susan Solomon’s research explained how CFCs caused the Antarctic ozone hole—and helped convince the world to ban them. She thinks we can make similar progress on climate change.
by Amanda Schaffer
Also in this issue

MIT News feature

Won’t you be my neighborhood autonomous vehicle?

Optimus Ride gets cars driving safely on their own by limiting where they operate.

Redrawing the thin blue line

Chuck Wexler, PhD ’84, is helping police chiefs tackle the challenges of 21st-century policing, from rethinking use of force to responding to the opioid crisis.

Facts and figures about 3D printing at MIT.

From the president

Fuel for our shared future

Just as MIT is refreshed each fall by a new tide of students, America is continually refreshed by immigration.

77 Mass Ave

Sun in a box

MIT engineers draw up plans for a system to store renewable energy in white-hot molten silicon.

How to keep cool without power

A low-cost system could provide totally passive refrigeration.

Rx tester

A printed device simulates cancer treatments on biopsied tissue.

In memoriam: Dana Mead

Former MIT Corporation chair Dana Mead helped advance the Institute’s interests on many fronts.

And then there were three

NASA’s sky survey has discovered another new planet.

Good news for joints

A new drug delivery material could help prevent cartilage breakdown.

Revealing the invisible

A new neural network developed by MIT engineers spies transparent objects in the dark.

McGovern’s insight and a food fight

Pat McGovern’s leadership lessons and the science behind the first US food-safety regulations.

My day as a double major

Even at MIT, sometimes less is more.

Constructing a place for female architects

When Lois Lilley Howe’s male colleagues left her architecture firm in 1900, she proved she didn’t need men to run a thriving practice.

Connecting MIT women

Alumnae build lifelong networks, give back through mentoring and advising.

Lung cancer advocate uses science and compassion to connect

Janet Freeman-Daily ’78

Tapping into fruit’s natural cleaning power

Peter Wainman ’92

Sharing wine with the world

Antonio Galloni, MBA ’05

Future-focused education, through invention

Connie Liu ’16

Alumna pushes boundaries in PhD pursuit

Mareena Robinson-Snowden, PhD ’17

Helping small science make big changes

Farnaz Niroui, SM ’13, PhD ’17

Alan J. Wilson ’82

Los Angeles, California

Kresge at sunset

The transparent walls of MIT’s iconic auditorium become mirrorlike at twilight.

Puzzle Corner

