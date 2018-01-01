July/August 2018

Click search or press enter
Why brilliant AI technologies are not leading to widespread growth and prosperity.
The conflict between labor and capital has shifted in capital’s favor. But there are some ways labor could fight back.
Behind every piece of automation is a human who made it happen.
The country’s diversity of scripts, dialects, dress, and culture is a challenge that will make artificial intelligence more resilient.
Big-money politics is making it harder than ever to tame Big Tech.
The internet giants depend on our data. A new relationship between us and them could deliver real value to society.
Science fiction: a robot rebellion in the pistachio fields.
MIT Technology Review envisions feedback for future workers.