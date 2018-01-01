Magazine

July/August 2018
The economy issue
AI and robots are wreaking economic havoc. We need more of them.
Letter from the Editor
MIT Technology Review’s new design—and new mission
Features

Business Impact

From rust belt to robot belt: Turning AI into jobs in the US heartland

Artificial intelligence is offering an amazing opportunity to increase prosperity, but whether or not ­we will seize it is our choice.
Business Impact
Basic income could work—if you do it Canada-style
Intelligent Machines
Phoenix will no longer be Phoenix if Waymo’s driverless-car experiment succeeds
Business Impact
Why robots helped Donald Trump win
Business Impact
Rebuilding Germany’s centuries-old vocational program
Intelligent Machines
This is how the robot uprising finally begins
Connectivity
It’s time to rein in the data barons

Also in this issue

Business Impact

The productivity paradox

Why brilliant AI technologies are not leading to widespread growth and prosperity.

Business Impact

A digital capitalism Marx might enjoy

The conflict between labor and capital has shifted in capital’s favor. But there are some ways labor could fight back.

Business Impact

Confessions of an accidental job destroyer

Behind every piece of automation is a human who made it happen.

Intelligent Machines

India’s mess of complexity is just what AI needs

The country’s diversity of scripts, dialects, dress, and culture is a challenge that will make artificial intelligence more resilient.

Business Impact

Gary Reback: Technology’s trustbuster

Big-money politics is making it harder than ever to tame Big Tech.

Connectivity

Let’s make private data into a public good

The internet giants depend on our data. A new relationship between us and them could deliver real value to society.

Science Fiction

Tierra y libertad

Science fiction: a robot rebellion in the pistachio fields.

Business Impact

A performance review from the future

MIT Technology Review envisions feedback for future workers.

