May/June 2018
The blockchain issue
The future of trust?
Letter from the Editor
A technology in turmoil
Features

In blockchain we trust

To understand why blockchain matters, look past the wild speculation at what is being built underneath, argue the authors of The Age of Cryptocurrency and its newly published follow-up, The Truth Machine: The Blockchain and the Future of Everything.
The blockchain believers
Bitcoin would be a calamity, not an economy
Bitcoin is eating Quebec
Inside the Jordan refugee camp that runs on blockchain
Sitting with the cyber-sleuths who track cryptocurrency criminals
Let’s destroy Bitcoin

Also in this issue

Chinese entrepreneurs have some creative responses to the government’s crackdown on crypto

Last September’s official restrictions have unleashed a wave of below-the-radar innovation.

Is the crypto world sexist? That might be the wrong question.

“Inclusion happens when people in power use that power to bring people in rather than keep people out.”

The problem with ICOs is that they’re called ICOs

Robleh Ali, former crypto specialist for the Bank of England, on why initial coin offerings are dangerous and how to make them more useful.

The top 12 cryptocurrencies and what they are—and aren’t—good for

Every one is unique, but they have one thing in common: investors think they’re worth billions.

How secure is blockchain really?

It turns out “secure” is a funny word to pin down.

Unchained: A story of love, loss, and blockchain

A science fiction story for MIT Technology Review’s blockchain issue.

Explainer: What is a blockchain?

Where it came from, what it does, and how you make one.

Five industries that blockchains could—maybe—revolutionize

And we emphasize “maybe.”

A glossary of blockchain jargon

The terminology makes the technology seem either baffling or boring. Here’s a guide.

