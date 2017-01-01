July/August 2017

Click search or press enter
VR can be the basis of a new communications industry if the technology becomes less insular and isolating.
Tech startups helped turn a handful of metro
areas into megastars. Now they’re tearing those cities apart.
New technologies for storing power from wind and solar farms will be key to a clean-energy future. But Aquion Energy’s recent bankruptcy shows the market challenge of making that happen.
Courts, banks, and other institutions are using automated data analysis systems to make decisions about your life. Let’s not leave it up to the algorithm makers to decide whether they’re doing it appropriately.
Melonee Wise’s startup Fetch Robotics employs about 50 people and more than 125 robots. She intends to create many more jobs for both.
Ya-Qin Zhang expects investments in artificial intelligence and other technologies to help turn his company into a global leader.
Four decades ago, the electric car looked set to be an acceptable commuting vehicle within a few years.
China and the United States dominate the world of artificial-intelligence research. Microsoft, IBM, and Google are the leading companies.