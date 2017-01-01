Magazine

MIT Technology Review magazine, released bimonthly, is the world's longest-running technology magazine.

July/August 2017
The Business Issue
Our editors pick the 50 companies that best combine innovative technology with an effective business model.
Letter from the Editor
The Business Issue
Buy a digital copy of this issue  
  Previous Issue

Features

50 Smartest Companies 2017
Our editors pick the 50 companies that best combine innovative technology with an effective business model.
See the List  
Business Impact

It Pays to Be Smart

Superstar companies are dominating the economy by exploiting a growing gap in digital competencies.
Business Impact
Carbon Prints Amazing Materials
Business Impact
Oxford Nanopore’s Hand-Held DNA Analyzer Has Traveled the World
Business Impact
A Reality Check for IBM’s AI Ambitions
Business Impact
General Electric Builds an AI Workforce
Business Impact
Google Stakes Its Future on a Piece of Software
Business Impact
Why Tesla Is Worth More Than GM
Business Impact
Zipline’s Ambitious Medical Drone Delivery in Africa

Views

See all Views

Virtual Trolls

Mary Mossey

The Innovator Gap

Ilan Gur

Drones to the Rescue

Bruce Y. Lee

Also in this issue

Connectivity

Virtual Reality’s Missing Element: Other People

VR can be the basis of a new communications industry if the technology becomes less insular and isolating.

Business Impact

The Unaffordable Urban Paradise

Tech startups helped turn a handful of metro areas into megastars. Now they’re tearing those cities apart.

Sustainable Energy

Why Bad Things Happen to Clean-Energy Startups

New technologies for storing power from wind and solar farms will be key to a clean-energy future. But Aquion Energy’s recent bankruptcy shows the market challenge of making that happen.

Business Impact

Inspecting Algorithms for Bias

Courts, banks, and other institutions are using automated data analysis systems to make decisions about your life. Let’s not leave it up to the algorithm makers to decide whether they’re doing it appropriately.

Business Impact

A Job Plan for Robots and Humans

Melonee Wise’s startup Fetch Robotics employs about 50 people and more than 125 robots. She intends to create many more jobs for both.

Business Impact

The President of Search Giant Baidu Has Global Plans

Ya-Qin Zhang expects investments in artificial intelligence and other technologies to help turn his company into a global leader.

Sustainable Energy

The Inevitable EV

Four decades ago, the electric car looked set to be an acceptable commuting vehicle within a few years.

Intelligent Machines

Who Is Winning the AI Race?

China and the United States dominate the world of artificial-intelligence research. Microsoft, IBM, and Google are the leading companies.

Past Issues
05.
2017
See Issue Download
03.
2017
See Issue Download
01.
2017
See Issue Download