Radio Corona: managing remote work in the era of Covid-19

In this episode of Radio Corona, we'll be helping you learn how to better connect in this time of remote work and isolation. Tanya Basu, a senior reporter at MIT Technology Review covering the intersection of humans and technology, will host a Q&A with Rajesh Amandan, the CEO of Ultranaut and with Ali Rayl, the VP of Customer Experience at Slack.

Slack is powering modern remote work, and Ali will talk to us about the pressures that newly remote offices are facing, and how Slack is trying to meet those needs. Ultranaut is coding outsourcing company whose workforce was entirely remote before the coronavirus outbreak. Its workforce is also made up predominantly of people on the autism spectrum. Rajesh will tell us how his company keeps his team, which is prone towards isolation, feeling socially connected and heard by their coworkers.

They will also be taking your questions. To register, click this link just before 4 p.m. ET. We also recommend you download or enable the Zoom application. You will be muted when you enter the Q&A. For more coronavirus news and how it's changing our world, sign up for the Coronavirus Tech Report, a free newsletter from Technology Review.