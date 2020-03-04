CRISPR was just used in a bid to restore sight to a blind person

The gene editing tool CRISPR has been used for the first time inside the body of an adult in an attempt to restore sight to a blind person.

The treatment: According to the Associated Press, doctors dripped just a few drops of a gene-editing mixture beneath the retina of a patient in Oregon who suffers from leber congenital amaurosis, a rare inherited disease that leads to progressive vision loss.

Cells that take up the mixture can have their DNA permanently corrected, potentially restoring a degree of vision.

Important first: CRISPR is already being tested to modify blood cells outside the body, including to treat cancer and sickle cell disease. But attempting to cure many other diseases, like muscular dystrophy or blindness, which affect tissues that can't be removed, engineered, and replaced, requires genetically modifying cells in the body.

Commercial angle: The study was sponsored by biotech companies Editas Medicine and Allergen and took place at Oregon Health & Science University.

"We believe that the ability to edit inside the body is going to open entire new areas of medicine and lead to a whole new class of therapies for diseases that are not treatable any other way," Charles Albright, chief scientific officer of Editas told NPR.