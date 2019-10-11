Twitter and Facebook won’t remove false Trump campaign ads about Biden

Facebook and Twitter have both refused to remove ads placed by Donald Trump’s re-election campaign because they don't break their policies—even if the content is false.

The news: This week, Joe Biden’s presidential campaign sent letters pleading with Facebook and Twitter to block adverts which claim he coerced Ukraine into firing a prosecutor linked to his son Hunter. The claim has been debunked by media outlets and even Republican politicians as a baseless conspiracy theory, but Facebook and Twitter have said that they won’t remove the adverts, because they don’t break their policies.

What are their policies? Last month, Facebook's communications chief Nick Clegg said Facebook will not fact-check politicians' adverts, a stance the company has reiterated. In a letter to Biden's campaign, Facebook’s head of global elections policy, Katie Harbath, said that “if a claim is made directly by a politician on their Page, in an ad or on their website, it is considered direct speech and ineligible for our third-party fact checking program.”

The letter goes on to say: "These polices apply to organic and paid content from politicians—including the ad by President Trump you reference in your letter."

In other words, even if the content is false, the fact it is being said by a politician, or their campaign on their behalf, means it is newsworthy and not to be fact-checked. (Facebook says that things like viral hoaxes that are shared by a politician would be demoted, displayed alongside fact checking information and banned from ads.) This disparity in the policy is confusing, to say the least.

Meanwhile, Twitter told The Verge that the advert is “not in violation of our policies,” without clarifying further.

Perverse incentives? Facebook earns a lot of money from politicians. Trump’s campaign alone has spent between $1.3 million and $3.8 million promoting 5,883 different adverts since 18 September, according to The Guardian, which took the data from Facebook’s own advertising archive.

An almighty mess: With just over a year until the 2020 election, the problem of the spread of deliberate misinformation is not going to go away. In fact, it will only get worse, particularly when such obvious loopholes in Facebook and Twitter's policies allow any disinformation to be shared. Are they up to the task of dealing with it? Senator Elizabeth Warren, another candidate for the 2020 Democratic nomination, clearly thinks not.

She said Facebook is “deliberately allowing a candidate to intentionally lie to the American people.” As false claims spread on both platforms, they can expect their policies to face a growing barrage of criticism.

Sign up here for our daily newsletter The Download to get your dose of the latest must-read news from the world of emerging tech.