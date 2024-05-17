The Download: cuddly robots to help dementia, and what Daedalus taught us

4 The days of twitter.com are over

The platform’s urls had retained its old moniker. But no more. (The Verge)



5 The aviation industry is desperate for greener fuels

The future of their businesses depends on it. (FT $)

+ A new report has warned there’s no realistic or scalable alternative. (The Guardian)

+ Everything you need to know about the wild world of alternative jet fuels. (MIT Technology Review)

6 The time for a superconducting supercomputer is now

We need to overhaul how we compute. Superconductors could be the answer. (IEEE Spectrum)

+ What’s next for the world’s fastest supercomputers. (MIT Technology Review)

7 How AI destroyed a once-vibrant online art community

DeviantArt used to be a hotbed of creativity. Now it’s full of bots. (Slate $)

+ This artist is dominating AI-generated art. And he’s not happy about it. (MIT Technology Review)

8 TV bundles are back in a big way 📺

Streaming hasn’t delivered on its many promises. (The Atlantic $)

9 This creator couple act as “digital parents” to their fans in China

Jiang Xiuping and Pan Huqian’s loving clips resonate with their million followers. (Rest of World)

+ Deepfakes of your dead loved ones are a booming Chinese business. (MIT Technology Review)



10 We’re addicted to the exquisite pain of sharing memes 💔

If your friend has already seen it, their reaction could ruin your day. (GQ)

Quote of the day

“It was a good idea, but unfortunately people took advantage of it and it brought out their lewd side. People got carried away.”