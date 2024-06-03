The Download: MDMA for PTSD, and Boeing’s rearranged space flight
What’s next for MDMA
MDMA has been banned in the United States for more than three decades. But now, this potent mind-altering drug is poised to become a badly needed therapy for PTSD.
On June 4, the Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee will meet to discuss the risks and benefits of MDMA therapy. If the committee votes in favor of the drug, it could be approved to treat PTSD this summer.
The approval would represent a momentous achievement for proponents of mind-altering drugs, who have been working toward this goal for decades. And it could help pave the way for FDA approval of other illicit drugs like psilocybin. But the details surrounding how these compounds will make the transition from illicit substances to legitimate therapies are still foggy. Here’s what you need to know ahead of the upcoming hearing.
—Cassandra Willyard
1 Boeing has rescheduled a historic space flight for Wednesday
The company’s first crewed flight was canceled at the last minute on Saturday. (Reuters)
+ The flight was grounded after a faulty ground power unit was uncovered. (CNN)
+ Boeing has been trying to fly astronauts into space for years. (The Atlantic $)
2 Adobe has ceased selling Ansel Adams-style images generated by AI
The late photographer’s estate has been trying to get them taken down for months. (The Verge)
+ This artist is dominating AI-generated art. And he’s not happy about it. (MIT Technology Review)
3 How successful has America’s Chips Act been?
The government effort has awarded billions to chipmakers, but it’s a long game. (WSJ $)
+ What’s next in chips. (MIT Technology Review)
4 Social media videos encourage Chinese migrants to move to the US
But the cheery clips fail to capture the reality of moving to a foreign country. (The Markup)
5 This is what AI thinks a beautiful woman looks like
Light-skinned, thin, and impossibly glamorous. (WP $)
+ How it feels to be sexually objectified by an AI. (MIT Technology Review)
6 Inside the messy ethics of brain implants
The invasive surgery is restricted to disabled patients—for now. (FT $)
+ Beyond Neuralink: Meet the other companies developing brain-computer interfaces. (MIT Technology Review)
7 Learning more about the placenta could help prevent stillbirths
Many stillbirths have unidentified causes. Observing the placenta could help. (The Atlantic $)
8 The internet isn’t fun any more
And it hasn’t been for almost a decade. (Vox)
+ How to fix the internet. (MIT Technology Review)
9 Driverless car racing sounds seriously weird 🏎️
It’s incredibly technically challenging, and entirely absent of thrills. (Ars Technica)
10 This app has reinvented the walkie talkie
For the TikTok generation. (TechCrunch)
Quote of the day
“I believe it’s as significant as Windows 95.”
—Cristiano Amon, chief executive of semiconductor company Qualcomm, hypes up its latest chip with a comparison to Microsoft’s seminal computer software, Bloomberg reports.
