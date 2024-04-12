The effort to make a breakthrough cancer therapy cheaper

While this means some multiple myeloma patients in the US will now get earlier access to CAR-T, the vast majority of patients around the globe still won’t get CAR-T at all. These therapies are expensive—half a million dollars in some cases. But do they have to be?

Today, let’s take a look at efforts to make CAR-T cheaper and more accessible.

It’s not hard to see why CAR-T comes with a high price tag. Creating these therapies is a multistep process. First doctors harvest T cells from the patient. Those cells are then engineered outside the body using a viral vector, which inserts an artificial gene that codes for a chimeric antigen receptor, or CAR. That receptor enables the cells to identify cancer cells and flag them for destruction. The cells must then be grown in the lab until they number in the millions. Meanwhile, the patient has to undergo chemotherapy to destroy any remaining T cells and make space for the CAR-T cells. The engineered cells are then reintroduced into the patient’s body, where they become living, cancer-fighting drugs. It’s a high-tech and laborious process.

In the US, CAR-T brings in big money. The therapies are priced between $300,000 and $600,000, but some estimates put the true cost—covering hospital time, the care required to manage adverse reactions, and more—at more than a million dollars in some cases.

One way to cut costs is to produce the therapy in countries where drug development and manufacturing is significantly cheaper. In March, India approved its first homegrown CAR-T therapy, NexCAR19. It’s produced by a small biotech called ImmunoACT, based in Mumbai. The Indian CAR-T therapy costs roughly a tenth of what US products sell for: between $30,000 and $50,000. “It lights a little fire under all of us to look at the cost of making CAR-T cells, even in places like the United States,” says Terry Fry, a pediatric hematologist at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

That lower cost is due to a variety of factors. Labor is cheaper in India, where the drug was developed and tested and is now manufactured. The company also saved money by manufacturing its own viral vectors, one of the most expensive line items in the manufacturing process.

Another way to curb costs is to produce the therapies in the medical centers where they’re delivered. Although cancer centers are in charge of collecting T cells from their patients, they typically don’t produce the CAR-T therapies themselves. Instead they ship the cells to pharma companies, which have specialized facilities for engineering and growing the cells. Then the company ships the therapy back. But producing these therapies in house—a model called point-of-care manufacturing—could save money and reduce wait times. One hospital in Barcelona made and tested its own CAR-T therapy and now provides it to patients for $97,000, a fraction of what the name-brand medicines cost.