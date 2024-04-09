The Download: how China plans to regulate AI
Plus: Russia is attempting to undermine US support for Ukraine
This is today's edition of The Download, our weekday newsletter that provides a daily dose of what's going on in the world of technology.
Why the Chinese government is sparing AI from harsh regulations—for now
The way China regulates its tech industry can seem highly unpredictable. The government can celebrate the achievements of Chinese tech companies one day and then turn against them the next.
But there are patterns in how China approaches regulating tech, argues Angela Huyue Zhang, a law professor at Hong Kong University and author of the new book High Wire: How China Regulates Big Tech and Governs Its Economy.
Chinese policies almost always follow a three-phase progression: a lax approach where companies are given relative flexibility to expand and compete, sudden harsh crackdowns that slash profits, and eventually a new loosening of restrictions.
Zeyi Yang, our China reporter, recently spoke with Zhang about her new book and how to apply her insights to China’s tech industry, including significant new sectors like artificial intelligence. Read the full story.
If you’re interested in China’s approach to regulation, why not check out:
+ How China is regulating robotaxis. The self-driving vehicles are only accessible in a few Chinese cities so far, but national regulations have started to rein them in. Read the full story.
+ Four things to know about China’s new AI rules in 2024, from a potential new law to zooming in on copyright and safety reviews.
+ China is escalating its war on kids’ screen time. Here’s what Beijing’s new restrictions on child internet use mean for privacy protection. Read the full story.
The must-reads
I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.
1 Kremlin-linked trolls worked to undermine US support for Ukraine
And it seems they’ve had plenty of success with that strategy. (WP $)
+ Russia has started using the same drones as Ukrainian forces. (New Yorker $)
+ Ukraine is fighting back with sophisticated AI systems. (Economist $)
+ Here’s how you can avoid being sucked into sharing falsehoods about the war online. (MIT Technology Review)
2 Tesla settled a lawsuit over a fatal autopilot crash
Just months before it unveils its take on a robotaxi. (NYT $)
+ The move avoids a lengthy jury trial dissecting Tesla’s autopilot software. (WP $)
+ Embattled robotaxi firm Cruise is set to resume testing in Phoenix. (Bloomberg $)
3 Taiwanese manufacturers are considering opening overseas HQs
In a bid to protect themselves in the event of an attack from China. (FT $)
+ The US has launched a program to connect startups with Taiwanese peers. (Bloomberg $)
4 Can you watch an eclipse on a Vision Pro headset?
With additional eclipse glasses, sure. That doesn’t mean you should, though. (The Verge)
+ Yesterday’s North American solar eclipse looked pretty amazing. (Wired $)
+ If you missed it: don’t worry. You don’t have to wait too long. (Vox)
5 India’s electric rickshaws have eclipsed EVs in popularity
They’re powering the country’s electric revolution. (Rest of World)
+ Europe’s best-selling Chinese EV maker has a surprising name. (MIT Technology Review)
6 No one uses domain names anymore
Social media murdered the need for a personal website, and the web is worse for it. (The Atlantic $)
+ How to fix the internet. (MIT Technology Review)
7 We’re getting closer to working out how to treat long covid
And blood could be the answer. (New Scientist $)
+ Scientists are finding signals of long covid in blood. (MIT Technology Review)
8 Fans of a Japanese virtual pop star are furious
After their idol appeared in 2D on a screen during a concert, not as a hologram. (404 Media)
9 TikTok deals in radical candor
Soul-baring confessions equate to big views. But is it wise to bare it all? (The Guardian)
+ TikTok has confirmed it’s working on an app to rival Instagram. (TechCrunch)
+ Meanwhile, the company’s US workers aren’t able to sell their shares. (FT $)
10 Please, no more journal apps
Big Tech is hellbent on churning them out, whether we want them or not. (Wired $)
Quote of the day
“We tried. Total disaster.”
—Jonathon Narvey, chief executive of Mind Meld, a Vancouver-based public relations agency, laments the company’s brief foray into generative AI to the Wall Street Journal.
The big story
Think that your plastic is being recycled? Think again.
October 2023
The problem of plastic waste hides in plain sight, a ubiquitous part of our lives we rarely question. But a closer examination of the situation is shocking.
To date, humans have created around 11 billion metric tons of plastic. 72% of the plastic we make ends up in landfills or the environment. Only 9% of the plastic ever produced has been recycled.
To make matters worse, plastic production is growing dramatically; in fact, half of all plastics in existence have been produced in just the last two decades. Production is projected to continue growing, at about 5% annually.
So what do we do? Sadly, solutions such as recycling and reuse aren't equal to the scale of the task. The only answer is drastic cuts in production in the first place. Read the full story.
—Douglas Main
We can still have nice things
A place for comfort, fun and distraction to brighten up your day. (Got any ideas? Drop me a line or tweet 'em at me.)
+ If you’ve always wanted to watch The Social Network but never had the time, boy do I have the gif for you.
+ How one medieval monk set about crowdsourcing the world’s most accurate map.
+ Artist Keith Haring loved creating to music. His foundation has created playlists of his favorite mixtapes—and they’re certified bangers.
+ The James Webb Space Telescope has made an intriguing space discovery: alcohol.
Deep Dive
The Download
The Download: the problem with plug-in hybrids, and China’s AI talent
Plus: Silicon Valley is desperate to snap up top AI talent—before anyone else does
The Download: impressive new AI capabilities
Plus: the FCC has banned AI robocalls
The Download: defining open source AI, and replacing Siri
Plus: the EU has announced a raft of new Big Tech probes
The Download: the mystery of LLMs, and the EU’s Big Tech crackdown
Plus: the trade secret war between China and the US is hotting up
Stay connected
Get the latest updates from
MIT Technology Review
Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.