The Download: Adobe’s AI ambitions, and how work is changing

Since the beginning of the generative AI boom, there has been a fight over how large AI models are trained. In one camp sit tech companies such as OpenAI that claim it is “impossible” to train AI without copyrighted data. And in the other camp are artists who argue that AI companies have taken their intellectual property without consent or compensation.

Adobe is pretty unusual in siding with the latter group, with an approach that stands out as an example of how generative AI products can be built without scraping copyrighted data from the internet. It released its image-generating model Firefly, which is integrated into its popular photo editing tool Photoshop, one year ago.

In an exclusive interview with MIT Technology Review, Adobe’s AI leaders are adamant this is the only way forward. At stake is not just the livelihood of creators, they say, but our whole information ecosystem. Read the full story.

—Melissa Heikkilä

