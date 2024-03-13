The Download: what social media can teach us about AI

2 Kate Middleton conspiracy theories are gaining traction

Everyone is rapidly becoming a royal truther, much to the Palace’s dismay. (The Atlantic $)

+ Here’s a list of everything that was wrong with the infamous photo. (Wired $)

+ The scandal reflects our increasing mistrust of what’s shared online. (The Verge)

3 The pressure is mounting on TikTok to find new owners

It might be the most logical way to avoid an outright ban in the States. (Economist $)

+It’s the undisputed social media success story of the past few years. (WP $)

4 Bitcoin fever is officially back, baby

But we still don’t know what it’s worth, exactly. (Wired $)

+ The cryptocurrency has passed yet another milestone. (Cointelegraph)

5 AI computing costs an arm and a leg

So the UK is launching a new program to try and slash costs. (FT $)

6 Donald Trump approached Elon Musk about buying Truth Social

It appears the pair have stayed in closer contact than was previously known. (WP $)

+ Trump has admitted helping the billionaire in unspecified ways. (CNBC)

7 The simple solution to combat the junkification of the internet

Prioritizing human creations is one way to cut through the AI-generated spam. (The Atlantic $)

+ How to fix the internet. (MIT Technology Review)

8 A nurse wore Apple’s Vision Pro headset during a spinal surgery operation

It helped them prepare and to select the right assistive tools. (Insider $)

+ These minuscule pixels are poised to take augmented reality by storm. (MIT Technology Review)

9 Gen Z doesn’t want to pay for dating apps

And who can blame them? (NYT $)

+ Bumble is considering dropping the requirement for women to message first. (Insider $)