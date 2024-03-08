The Download: organoid uses, and open source voting machines

This week, we reported on a team of researchers who managed to grow lung, kidney, and intestinal organoids from fetal cells. Because these tiny 3D cell clusters mimic some of the features of a real, full-size organ, they can provide a sneak peek at how the fetus is developing. That’s something nearly impossible to do with existing tools.

But organoids can do so much more, ranging from weird, wild, and wonderful uses, to the downright unsettling. Read the full story.

—Cassandra Willyard

+ Tiny faux organs could crack the mystery of menstruation. Researchers are using organoids to unlock one of the human body’s most mysterious—and miraculous—processes. Read the full story.

+ Human brain cells hooked up to a chip can do speech recognition, showing potential as a new type of hybrid bio-computer.

+ Human brain cells transplanted into baby rats’ brains grow and form connections. When lab-grown clumps of human neurons are transplanted into newborn rats, they grow with the animals. Read the full story.