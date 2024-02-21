Data at the center of business

Mark: We've been on this journey for quite some time across JPMorgan Chase and globally. And we have a really solid relationship with our technology partners, with our cloud providers, and we really have ensured that as we move up to the cloud, we do it safely and thoughtfully with a sound strategy and governance and controls. And that's been the first and foremost piece I would say with regard to a business like Chase and JPMorgan Wealth Management, which into itself is incredibly large and we've talked about this publicly many, many times. It is something that requires conviction and a sound data strategy, but at the end of the day, we are not just moving to the public cloud. We're going to do that with modernized data, but we're also going to improve governance and controls while improving the user experience.

And to do all of that, it's a massive undertaking. And to ensure that our data is discoverable and easily usable where our analysts require us to make informed decisions when it comes to these investments, as well as these different types of choices and staging of the work product. And as we think about this, and my advice to others would be to do the same. If you look at the user experience when it comes to your data scientists and your modelers and how they spend their time, what their challenges are, what your analytic priorities are, all those have to be brought together before you actually start building out a data strategy. Otherwise, you'll be building things that you may not need. And this is already hard enough, why not make it easier by understanding what you're trying to build, what user population is looking for and then building to that specifically and then staging out in the right appropriate ways?

And that's been our journey. And we have these milestones. We have goals and everything else. We have OKRs [objectives and key results], we have product teams, we have data engineers. Everyone is aligned and doing this, and we're focused on doing this in the right way. We're also focused on ensuring that we can do this in many cloud platforms, not just one. And that requires modern pipelines. It requires us to organize our data differently and inventory it in a certain way and describe it in ways that are easily understandable. This is really difficult work, but it's well worth the investment. Even if you have to go slow and make little bits of progress year over year, this will absolutely pay off.

Laurel: Speaking of that payoff, working across the company is crucial to meet goals. What is your talent and skills strategy to mobilize cross-functional teams to ensure a data literate workforce that uses both domain and technical knowledge like data science?

Mark: Absolutely. And I'm really proud of our focus on talent, not only across JPMorgan Chase, but at Chase specifically. It has been really difficult to find great talent in this space. And once you have them, you want them to stay, you want them to grow, you want them to feel supported, and you want them to feel challenged, and you want them to be able to experiment and to work and design solutions that are elegant, that meet the needs of customers and that are advanced. And as we think about all of this, there's a number of buckets that we're really focused on.

First, in terms of attracting talent, we do have a very robust campus program. We have a very robust internship program, and we have a very robust rotational program that actually spans the firm. And in Chase, this rotational program has existed for many, many, many years. And it really gives data scientists and aspiring data scientists a chance to spend a couple of years with us, move across the bank and the firm, and to really understand what it's like to work in various different types of settings and before they land in a job or land in a function or a field.

And that's one piece. It's really understanding the community, the new talent coming in at campuses, out of graduate programs, out of Ph.D. programs, and making sure that we have the right types of programs that meet their needs. And that's one piece. We're also really focused on our existing talent and our existing talent is absolutely incredible. And they come to us because they want to continue to grow. They want to continue to learn. And we're heavily investing in training to make sure that learning development opportunities are available to our existing employees and design for the different types of data users and the different types of career goals that they have. And that's a great thing about our field today. There are so many avenues with which you can go.

And it's really exciting to actually be able to pick in adventure, pick a career with a firm like ours, at JPMorgan Chase. And then as I mentioned before, we are really focused on our communities and giving back. And in addition to our campus programs, we also try and invest in talent that may not actually come to work for us ever. And we do have hackathons. We bring in hundreds of college students twice a year for our campuses. We pay for everything. And they go through a twenty-four-hour hackathon where they work with other teams, meet other students, work with JPMorgan Chase volunteers, and really try to solve problems for a local nonprofit. And those hackathons really are investment in the next generation of analytic talent, but it also gives them an opportunity to work with real data, with real problems, and to learn a little bit and to help build the community.