How virtual power plants are shaping tomorrow’s energy system

The shift from conventional energy sources like coal and gas to variable renewable alternatives such as solar and wind means the decades-old way we operate the energy system is changing.

Governments and private companies alike are now counting on VPPs’ potential to help keep costs down and stop the grid from becoming overburdened.

Here’s what you need to know about VPPs—and why they could be the key to helping us bring more clean power and energy storage online.

What are virtual power plants and how do they work?

A virtual power plant is a system of distributed energy resources—like rooftop solar panels, electric vehicle chargers, and smart water heaters—that work together to balance energy supply and demand on a large scale. They are usually run by local utility companies who oversee this balancing act.

A VPP is a way of “stitching together” a portfolio of resources, says Rudy Shankar, director of Lehigh University’s Energy Systems Engineering, that can help the grid respond to high energy demand while reducing the energy system’s carbon footprint.

The “virtual” nature of VPPs comes from its lack of a central physical facility, like a traditional coal or gas plant. By generating electricity and balancing the energy load, the aggregated batteries and solar panels provide many of the functions of conventional power plants.

They also have unique advantages.

Kevin Brehm, a manager at Rocky Mountain Institute who focuses on carbon-free electricity, says comparing VPPs to traditional plants is a “helpful analogy,” but VPPs “do certain things differently and therefore can provide services that traditional power plants can’t.”