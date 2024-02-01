The Download: recycling’s role, and tidying robots

But there are massive challenges ahead in material demand for climate technologies, and unfortunately, recycling alone won’t be enough to address them. Our climate reporter Casey Crownhart has taken a look at why recycling isn’t always the answer—and what else might help instead. Read the full story.

This robot can tidy a room without any help

The news: A new robotic system called OK-Robot could train robots to pick up and move objects in settings they haven’t encountered before. A robot running the system, which uses publicly-available AI models, was able to pick up and move objects around a room with an 58.5% success rate—rising to 82% in rooms that were less cluttered.

Why it matters: While robots may easily complete tasks like these in a laboratory, getting them to work in an unfamiliar environment is a real challenge. OK-Robot could help to plug the gap between rapidly improving AI models and actual robot capabilities, as it doesn’t require any additional training. Read the full story.

—Rhiannon Williams

